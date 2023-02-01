In past articles, I have talked about values and goals. When we live our life according to our values, we have more success, more peace, and more “flow.” In the same vein, let’s address how values relate to the question, “WHY am I here.” People with a clearly defined purpose are more driven than those whose purpose is vague. They also report that their lives bring them greater satisfaction. When someone tells me, “My people just aren’t motivated,” I know that the problem goes much deeper. Motivation can be external or internal. Some people do things because “they want to,” and others do things because “they have to.” “Want to” motivation is internal, and “have to” motivation is external. It is possible to use negative or positive consequences to get people to do something. When motivation is external, as soon as you remove the reward or threat, the “motivation” evaporates. Employers have discovered that negative motivation creates the “quiet quitting” we have heard so much about lately. People still show up for work and their paychecks, but they do the minimum possible to get by.
Young employees, and many older ones, long for meaningful work but need help finding their purpose. A person’s purpose is their reason for being and identifying one’s purpose gives life meaning. Some people seem to be born knowing their purpose, while others never find theirs. I have a friend who told his parents he wanted to build pipe organs at seven years of age. He recently retired after a successful, thirty-year career in building pipe organs.
Others do not find their calling easily. I had several careers and was forty years old before starting my coaching career. As soon as I began coaching, I knew that it was what I was put on earth to do. It was worth the wait, I love positively impacting people’s lives.
Part of my work with clients is helping them discern their why. It is one of the most rewarding things I do. If you haven’t watched Simon Sinek’s YouTube video, “Starts with Why,” I encourage you to do so. Your “why” defines who you are. There are four ways that people connect or find meaning in what they do. First, the thing they do inspires them. An architect who loves designing beautiful, functional buildings is inspired by what they create. A second way people are inspired is by how what they do impacts or changes the people they do it for. For example, the landscape designer who loves creating beautiful outdoor spaces. He loves knowing that people find joy in the aesthetic beauty of the spaces he designs. Third, a person’s why can come from the satisfaction of doing a great job. Like a housekeeper who loves the clean shine of a newly waxed floor or gets pleasure from getting a stain out of a surface. Watching someone who does something for the joy of it is satisfying. The fourth category of why occurs when people derive purpose from who they do it for. This is most commonly seen in parents but is also seen among leaders highly committed to their teams.
Sinek says that making decisions congruent with who you are, puts you in flow. His YouTube video “What Gets You Out of Bed” offers one of the best ways to connect to purpose that I have seen. He recommends finding a friend who is a true friend. A friend who would “come if I called at 3:00 in the morning” kind of friend. He says your spouse and family won’t work for this exercise because their view of you is biased. Ask your friend, “Why are we friends?” They will struggle to answer because the limbic brain controls emotions like love, loyalty, and trust and doesn’t control language. Clarify by asking, “What is it about me that I know you would be there for me no matter what?” They will struggle but will probably begin trying to describe you. Eventually, they will talk about themselves. They will say, “When I’m with you, I feel (safe, smart, inspired) or some other positive feeling. They will describe your value in their lives. If you ask this question to multiple friends, their answers will be surprisingly similar. Their answers will connect to your why.
What are areas of your life important to you? The domains of life include family, marriage, parenting, friends, work, wealth, creative expression, spirituality, recreation, education, and training. Different domains hold meaning for different people. Rank each area on a scale of one to ten, one being less important and ten being most important. Ask yourself how consistent your actions are with your values. Score this in each area from one to ten based on how much your actions align with each value. Write down your top four domains and assess how your behavior aligns with each value. If a value is ranked eight or nine, but your supporting actions are six or less, ask yourself how you can change your behavior to support this value more. The workaholic who ranks family and relationship at a level ten but is never home to spend time with the family is out of integrity. Even though he may feel like his hard work “proves” how important his family is to him, what they are experiencing is his absence.
Once you know where your actions and values are out of alignment, you can choose behaviors that support your true self. Living in alignment with your values has a powerful impact on your physical and mental health. A commitment to your values is a commitment to yourself. The resulting flow motivates you to act. Life’s journey has more meaning when you are following your true path.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
