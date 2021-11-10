Think for a minute about yourself as a child. Around the 4th grade, there was a significant shift from learning to read to reading to learn. It is also a time when we begin to think differently about what we want to be when we grow up.
After we have completed our training for our career and are working in whatever job we have decided to make a living in, we may find we have a desire to continue learning. Personal development is never obsolete. LSU has an OLLIE program designed to offer development classes for older people. You can find people in their 60's, 70's and 80's in classes learning languages, cooking, philosophy, and many other topics.
Personal development is the process of improving oneself through such activities as enhancing employment skills, increasing consciousness, and building wealth. I believe that personal development is anything that moves you toward a better you. People who take their own personal development seriously are easy to spot. They tend to spend a lot of time reading and listening to books, podcasts, and if you look over their shoulder while they are looking at their phone, you will see that they are watching YouTube videos of TED talks instead of cat videos. It has never been easier to fill our heads with wisdom and knowledge. The best place to start on the journey to your best you is to take inventory of yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and your potential. Many people make an error when identifying opportunities for personal development. They choose something they think they are not very good at when, in fact, they are already well developed in that area. Years ago, Ken Blanchard, author of The One Minute Manager, was working with a coach, and when she asked him what he would like to work on, he said, "Productivity." The coach was surprised. She asked him, "Ken, how many books have you written?" He answered, "Twelve." Her response was, "Pick something else." She knew that anyone who had managed to write twelve books probably was doing well on productivity.
What would you like to master? Is there a skill or way of thinking that would make your life richer or easier to live? Often the benefit of pursuing personal development is in the way it energizes us. Knowing that we are growing can be exciting, especially when that growth will increase our chances of success or make us better people.
Identifying where you want to focus your development is not difficult; there are several choices. The five areas of personal Development are Mental, Spiritual, Physical, Emotional, and Social. Narrowing your selection to a specific area can make it easier to choose how to focus your development.
If mental development is your area of choice, there are many ways to develop your intellect and your ability to think. You can take classes in person, on zoom, or YouTube. There are thousands of online courses on Udemy, Coursera, Hubspot Academy, LinkedIn, and many other sites and apps. You can read, listen to books and podcasts, or ask someone good at what you want to learn to teach you. Remember, not everyone is a good teacher, but if they are, learning from them could enrich both your lives!
Social Development is about improving your relationship and communication skills. When you get together with others, what do you talk about? People, things, and concepts are the most common topics. Remember, good communication can be more about listening than talking. I try to remember that when I am talking, I am not learning anything new. God gave us one mouth and two ears for a reason. If you intentionally speak less than half as much as you listen, you will learn that there is more to listening than just words. Body language, voice tones and volume, and proxemics (how close you are to another) will often tell you more about the other person than their words will. Learning a new language puts you into a whole new category of social development. When I lived in Dubai, my ability to speak Arabic opened many opportunities that most Americans never experienced. Developing yourself socially will make your networking much more effective, whether for business or the PTA.
Spiritual Development is not about sitting in church as much as sitting with yourself and whatever brings you peace. There are many people who are very religious but not spiritual, and others who are spiritual but not very religious. If you are a person who is both spiritual and religious, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. It is not so important whether you find peace reading the Bible or walking in the forest, but that you take the time to do whatever it is that brings you peace. One Sunday, when I was a young mother, I was having a challenging time getting myself and the kids ready for church. By the time we were in the car, I was not feeling very peaceful. On the way to church, I was frustrated. We passed a park, and I turned around and drove to the parking lot of that park. The kids wanted to know what was going on and why weren't we going to church. I told them that church was wherever God was, and God was certainly in nature. We sat in the park, said some prayers, and thanked God for this beautiful earth we call home. It was just what this young mom needed to find the peace she would need to carry her through the week. To this day, it is whenever I am in nature; I feel closest to God.
Emotional development can be tricky. We often struggle with our emotions and don't allow ourselves to feel our feelings. I've had people tell me that they are afraid if they let themselves cry, they will never stop. Others were never allowed to feel their feelings when they were growing up and are now out of touch with them. Because not all feelings are good, we learn as we grow up, that feelings can be painful. The six basic emotions are fear, anger, sadness, disgust, happiness, and surprise. These emotions are found even in members of isolated tribes. Staying positive can be challenging because fear, anger, sadness, disgust often push happiness and surprise out of our awareness. Journaling can be an excellent tool for getting in touch with your emotions if you find that difficult.
Physical development is probably one of the areas people think about the most. We often ask ourselves, “Should I work out? Diet? Get in shape?" How prevalent is the desire for physical development? Next time you are in the checkout line at the grocery store, look at the covers of the magazines and tabloids. They promote this diet or that with grand promises of how much better you will look and feel. If you feel like you are too busy to work out, you probably are the person who needs it the most. When our day is filled with cerebral activities like decisions, analysis, and problem-solving, tension builds up in our bodies without relief. We can find ourselves exhausted at the end of the day, unable to turn off our thoughts. A quick workout, even a brisk walk in the evening, can relieve that tension and make it easier to get a good night’s sleep.
Once you have identified what area of life you want to develop, explore what is available. If you're going to focus on physical development, find a healthy way of eating that is sustainable for you. If you wish to exercise, find a type of exercise that is accessible and enjoyable for you. If you live in Louisiana, mountain climbing is not an exercise you can engage in easily. If you love basketball, find a way to be part of a team that plays regularly. If it is up to you to gather everyone together every time you play, you are not likely to do it often enough to get the results you want. Create a plan that is easy to execute.
You don't have to be the Lone Ranger. Chances are, if you find someone who is highly motivated and wants to develop in the same areas you do, you are more likely to be successful. The support you offer each other can be just what you need to push past those times when your motivation lags. If possible, commit to a daily activity that will help you develop in your area of choice. You may have several areas of development you wish to work on but focus on one at a time as you begin. Be kind to yourself. If one area proves to be too challenging when you first attempt it, start with another area or activity and revisit where you were struggling before once you have achieved some success. As you move toward becoming a better and better you, your resolve will be stronger, and you will find more success.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
