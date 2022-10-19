Editor's Note: Cami Miller is on a month-long vacation in Europe. The following ran in the Livingston Parish News on February 2, 2022.
Much of the world leans toward negativity. Because I am a person who prefers positive, finding upbeat, positive people makes me smile. Over the last two years, most of us have had the experience of hoping that we are negative at one time or another. Negative for Covid, at least. In this time of trying to stay negative for our health, staying positive can be important for your mental health. By positive I mean a positive attitude. Positivity is important because a positive attitude makes us feel better physically and emotionally. How can we become positive? Positivity is an inside job. When we meet someone, one of the first things we see is their attitude. Posture, facial expressions, and gestures are clues about someone’s attitude. If you think about people you find attractive, they likely have a positive attitude.
The Wiktionary defines positivity as “the quality of being encouraging or promising of a successful outcome.” The Oxford Dictionary of English defines it as “the practice of being or tendency to be positive or optimistic in attitude.” Indeed, our attitude does determine our outlook on life. William Shakespeare said, “There is nothing either good or bad that thinking makes it so.” When you are positive, you are happier. I once knew someone who said she preferred to be negative. She said being negative ensured she was never disappointed. I knew her for over forty years. She was not only often disappointed, but her negativity deprived her of the pleasure of looking forward to anything. I was a positive person when we met. Her negativity made me even more determined to be positive. She died about five years ago, and the memory of her negativity is still a reminder of the importance of positivity.
Author Norm Dominguez says this about positivity. “You have to count on living every day in a way you believe will make you feel positive and happy about your life.” Philosopher Desiderius Erasmus “The chief element of happiness is this: to want to be what you already are.” Keith Dyer and Norm Dominguez co-founded the Possi movement. Keith remembers this line from a graduation speech. “Start with what you have, make the best of it, and never be satisfied.” In a world that seems to be growing increasingly negative, Keith is dedicated to being a beacon of positivity.
Norm Dominguez has always had a passion for positivity. I have had the pleasure of meeting him several times. Each time I left our conversation with a smile on my face and an even greater determination to stay positive. Committed to sharing his positivity, Norm felt inspired to write a book. His book, The Magic of Positivity: Living Positively Remarkable Every day, is available on Amazon in paperback or kindle format. It seems simple, but the best way to stay positive is to surround yourself with positivity. This includes all manner of things from video, to books, to sounds, and especially people. When my kids were little, and they would make a negative statement, I would say, “Cancel! Cancel! You don’t want to bring that into your life.” When I heard my 32-year-old daughter say it recently, it made me smile. Great lessons last a lifetime.
Norm’s Six Positivity Pillars of Strength
Show that you care. Showing you care works with friends, family, colleagues, and strangers. A smile, a compliment, or a hug can make someone’s day. It is so easy to send a caring message by email, tweet, text, or even with an emoji. There are times when it is especially important to reach out. Recently I have had several friends lose a loved one. When I was younger, I had no idea how valuable expressions of sympathy, even awkward ones, are to someone who is grieving. When I lost my mom, I discovered how precious they are. It meant so much to me that people took the time to attend her services. Reaching out immediately after a loved one passes is what we do. In the weeks and months afterward, everyone has returned to their lives, but the bereaved are still grieving. A call, a note, or a card will mean the world to them at this time. When someone is on your mind, let them know you are thinking of them. During the shutdown, two dear friends reached out to me often, which meant a great deal. We have been friends for over forty years, and their calls are precious to me. We continue to stay in touch, and I plan to see both before the end of the year.
Accept Responsibility. If there is one trait that is most indicative of strong character, this is it. It is important to take responsibility for success and failure at home or in the workplace. No one wants to follow a leader who throws blame. Even if someone else made a mistake, it is your fault as the leader. I have spoken to over a thousand people about former bosses. They describe a good boss as someone who accepts responsibility. As you might imagine, the bad boss casts blame. John Burroughs said, “A man can fail many times, but he isn’t a failure until he begins to blame somebody else.” When I think of leadership, I think of the old proverb, “Praise loudly, blame softly.” Accepting responsibility does not mean casting blame, not even on ourselves. Taking responsibility is about moving toward a solution. When there is a problem that needs solving, blame is a waste of time!
Treat Others with Respect. I cringe when other adults call me ma’am, yet I still smile to think their mamas raised them well. Whether interacting with a person who has a position of importance in the community or someone who is down on their luck, treating them with respect is more about who you are than who they are. And always, always respect yourself. The most important lesson we can teach children is to respect themselves and others. No one can give us what they do not have themselves.
Keep Your Word. In the book, The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz, the first agreement is, Be Impeccable to Your Word. Speaking with integrity is critical if your word is to carry any weight at all. One of the essential habits of keeping your word is thinking about what you are promising. Before making a promise, be sure you will keep that promise. In business, many people find it challenging to keep their word as it relates to time. If you have an appointment at 10:00, you should plan to arrive no later than 9:50. When you are late, you send a message to the other person, saying loud and clear, “MY TIME IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOURS.” You can deny it, but that is the message you are sending. When became aware of the message I was broadcasting to others, it became easier for me to be on time.
Always Think Remarkable. I love this. I have always held the intention of making each day extraordinary. When my daughter was in the first years of elementary school, she would have days when she was not happy. After a time, we finally came up with a way to make them better. When we would say goodbye in the morning, I would ask her, “Who’s going to make your day great?” Her answer was always, “Meeeeeeee!” Then she would ask me, “Who’s going to make your day great?” And of course, I would answer, “Meeeeeeee!” That was 25 years ago; every once in a while we still ask that question, reminding each other that it is up to us if we are to have a remarkable day. Next time someone asks you how you are doing, say, “Remarkable, thank you.” They will get a surprised look on their face, and then they will break into a smile. Most days, your positivity will make their day more remarkable as well.
Enjoy a Little Craziness. If you don’t have a little craziness in your life, you are too tightly wound. A little laughter can go a long way toward keeping you healthy. Many sources, including Psychology Today, say that laughter is the best medicine. Studies prove laughter reduces pain and makes it easier to tolerate discomfort. Laughter improves your job performance, and for many, it is the glue that holds good relationships together. Laughter has been shown to reduce blood sugar levels in diabetics and non-diabetics alike. They should put a joke in the king cake with that baby! Laughter deepens our connection with others, and although the chemistry and physiology are complex, it is good for the heart and the soul. Watch a funny movie, tell a joke, or do something out of the ordinary for you. Spend time with people who love you at your craziest because those are the people who love you the most. When you find people who appreciate your craziness, you have found your tribe. Spend time with them when you need to enjoy yourself.
If staying positive is challenging for you, try following Norm’s recipe for a better life. It doesn’t matter where you begin. You can choose the pillar hardest for you or the one you can do effortlessly. Whatever path you take to positivity, it gets easier the further you go. If Monday feels like it was a week-long, try a little craziness. I’d bet you have tension built up, and there is nothing like a bit of craziness to let that tension go. Whichever pillar you start with, know you are making life better for yourself and for those around you. That alone makes the effort worthwhile. Want more information? Check out Norm’s website, www.possiglobal.com
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
