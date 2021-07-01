For many companies excess inventory can be a problem. Whether it's an empty table in a restaurant; hours off the clock for a contractor; stacks of paint sitting in a warehouse unsold; or even an empty page with no advertising in a print piece.
All of these scenarios represent a missed opportunity for a business - and it can be rough out there for small businesses, in particular. Most small businesses face two major obstacles: access to credit, and attracting new customers.
Other issues include a potential customer didn't have the cash, at that time, to spend on a particular product or service. Or, more often than not, the customer simply had no idea the business even existed due to a lack of marketing.
Enter Dane Arnold, owner of iTradexchange, and his attempt to fill that void. iTradexchange is part of a 4000+ member business network in 16 cities across 4 states, where business have a platform to trade their product or services with other companies, using trade dollars - called 'Moxey' - as the means of currency.
While the direct 'business-to-business' transaction generates Moxey, the company which sold the goods or performed the service is not beholden to that specific buyer. Moxey is instead deposited into an account for the original company to use at any other trade business in the network.
"It's the idea of barter versus organized trade," Arnold explained. "In a barter system, it's x for y. Under organized trade, whoever performs the service or provides the product isn't tied directly to the person for whom they provided it."
It keeps the economy open, he said. It's a network that helps small businesses support other small businesses while growing their revenues.
"It gives people options," Arnold added, "and, practically, if someone goes out of business it doesn't affect (a company) - they've already technically been paid."
"It was organized chaos," Arnold said with a laugh.
So, the company developed a software to keep transactions up-to-date, in real time, via re-purposed credit card machines designed for point of sale transactions.
Eventually, the platform provider grew into its own company - Trade Authority - and developed an app, which allowed for even easier service for companies which did not use point of sale systems.
"iTrade is moving into other places and Moxey translates," Arnold said, "We have exchanges as far away as Memphis, and traders can use their Moxey there.
"The app has a geo-location function built in, so that you can search for local iTrade companies you might want to use."
With the platform built and running smoothly, Arnold is focuses on the other important factor of the trade economy - watching transactions. According to Arnold, his biggest challenge is making sure that people understand the platform, then marketing to them all of their options to make sure that the trade dollars flow.
Arnold said that the the network grows weekly, and new trade partners might be surprised what they can find.
Arnold himself is a graduate of LSU with a degree in psychology. He ran a coupon book during his time at university to pay for his education, where he got his first taste of trade.
To learn more about iTrade Exchange - including which Livingston Parish companies participate - you can click here.
