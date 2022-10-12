Editor's Note: Cami Miller is on a month-long vacation in Europe. The following ran in the Livingston Parish News on January 6, 2022.
The beginning of a new year can bring out the perfectionist in people. A fresh start is exciting, but people often overestimate their ability to achieve. We want to do it all, and it all seems possible in the glow of the fireworks. High expectations may mean exceptional achievement, but at other times, disappointment. The desire for perfection often drives our behavior. Chefs and gourmands remember that perfect meal or that fantastic dessert—sports fans dream of the perfect game. A shutout, a no-hitter, nothin' but net, or a hole in one may all be perfection. Golfers know that there is always that one perfect shot that keeps them coming back again. In life, striving for perfection can seem like a never-ending report card.
As a coach, I work with clients who want to be more, do more, and earn more. Perfectionism and feelings of unworthiness can steal a person's sense of accomplishment. Self-doubt replaces confidence, and negativity makes it impossible to move forward. Yet, like an addiction, impossibly high standards erode self-esteem. Seeking success by avoiding failure is a poor strategy. Seldom does someone achieve what they want by avoiding what they do not want.
Perfectionists have trouble distinguishing realistic from unrealistic goals. When the goal is flawless performance, misery is not far behind. For example, concert musicians have spent most of their lives mastering their instruments, yet; many are deeply unhappy. Ben Zander, co-author of The Art of Possibility, describes this unhappiness. Every musician's goal is to become the first chair. If you are not the first chair (and there is only one for each instrument), you are not good enough. A golfer will remember that one perfect shot. A musician remembers the one wrong note they played among hundreds in a performance.
Perfection is also typical in academia and certain professions. Unrealistically high expectations are a sign of perfectionism. Perfectionists are quick to find fault and often excessively critical. Social media's brutal comparisons and unrealistic standards are painful to those who need approval. Even though these professionals want external approval, they find the praise falls flat if they feel that they themselves feel they are not "good enough."
There are three modes of perfectionism: self, other, and social. Unrealistic expectations can come from us directed at ourselves and others. We may also perceive others are judging us.
Perfection is, by its nature, an impossibility. In the extreme, it can cause procrastination as a person seeks to avoid failure. It may even result in black or white thinking. Perfectionists may have experienced fear of failure, low self-esteem, and negative childhood experiences. Depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and even suicidal ideation may accompany perfectionism.
Perfectionists will argue that high standards motivate them to succeed. High standards are not bad, but they can create a negative, failure orientation in the extreme. It is possible to have high standards and desire growth, enjoy challenges, and be an excellent problem solver.
Conquering perfectionism requires letting go. Accepting specific goals as impossible can be freeing, even if they are only impossible for you. Realistic expectations result in greater success. You put out more effort because you believe success is possible. Here are some steps to help you or someone you love to remove the shackles of perfectionism.
Accept that you are enough. When I first heard someone share their feelings that they were not enough, I found it puzzling. How could someone think they were not enough? After asking questions, I discovered that the feeling one is not enough is complex. It may include good enough, pretty enough, smart enough, and popular enough. It is not uncommon for a woman to feel this coming from her mother or a man from his father. This insecurity spans every generation. Even Millennials, showered with praise as children, are afraid that they are not enough. I find it strange that this happens more with successful people than with those who are not. No matter how good you are, sky-high standards cannot be met. We judge ourselves by what we see in others, yet we only see what they allow us to see. A commencement speaker told graduates, "Don't judge your inside by someone else's outside," still good advice today.
Examine how perfectionism is making you and those around you miserable. One industry that profits from perfectionism is the cosmetic surgery industry. I'm not talking about the repair of a disfiguring scar. I'm talking about those lips that are bigger, bigger and (oops!) too big. Look at the articles in the gossip magazines. Celebrities undergo plastic surgery hoping for perfection all the time, but it is often a disaster. We blame the surgeon or the individual when we should blame perfectionism.
Embrace your humanness. I used to be a perfectionist and sometimes might still find my expectations a bit ridiculous. Years ago, I was laying rolled linoleum in a room in my house. I had never done it before, and it was pre- YouTube, so a tutorial on how to do it perfectly was not available. Mistakes were made. The worst was the air bubbles created as I rolled the floor covering onto the glue. I became very frustrated because I couldn't get the air out of all the bubbles. Had I had the money, I would have pulled it all up, thrown it away, and started again with a new roll of material. After working on it for 7 hours, I looked at the floor and decided it wasn't terrible. I used it to remind me that nothing is perfect. Before long, the imperfections stopped bothering me, and while I lived in that house, walking through that room made me smile.
Stop comparing yourself to others. The poem Desiderata states: "If you compare yourself to others, you will become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself." It is hard not to compare. I look at Angelina Jolie and think, "Man, I would love to have those lips!" Then I look at the hardships in her life and think, "Nope!" Beautiful men and women are photoshopped and airbrushed in magazines and advertisements. Even though they look perfect, they are not perfect enough.
The Japanese have a philosophy, Wabi-Sabi, which is the perfection of imperfection. Wabi-Sabi teaches us to accept the beauty of all things, especially the beauty that hides beneath the surface of what we see as imperfect. If you are looking for help with perfectionism, the book Wabi-Sabi by Beth Kempton is a great start
When deliberating action, avoid comparing yourselves to others and choose what is right for you. Be intentional about abandoning impossible standards and making choices based on what you believe is right. By doing this, you will experience your self-esteem and self-confidence increasing. If perfectionism has steered you off course, take the time to reconnect to your moral compass. "Trust your gut," as they say.
Fill your life with people and things that support you. I remember once I was trying to decide whether to divorce my husband. We had children, which made the decision the hardest of my life. I took a trip with a friend to clear my head and figure out what I needed to do. I must have asked her a hundred times, "What should I do?" Her answer was always, "You need to make a decision." As I sorted through my feelings and the experiences that had brought me to that crossroad, I needed and appreciated her support and concern. It enabled me to make the right decision without second-guessing myself.
The most important reason for leaving perfectionism behind is that it is a thief. It robs you of happiness, satisfaction, and joy. You wouldn't let a thief into your home to steal the possessions you love, don't let perfectionism into your life. It will steal your most important possession, your peace, and your harmony. As Salvador Dali said, "Don't worry about perfection; you will never reach it." Embrace today and discover the meaning and fulfillment that lies within you.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.