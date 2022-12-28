The end of 2022 and beginning of 2023 is the perfect time to reflect on the past year, think about goals, and lay the groundwork for success in the new year. An excellent place to start when setting goals is to identify which areas in your life you want to focus on over the next year. I suggest selecting a few areas of life that you want to change. I encourage people to pick three areas of focus. For the very ambitious, four can be doable, but spread yourself too thin and the result in less success, not more.
Most goals fall into one of nine categories. These categories are Personal, Spiritual, and Professional Growth; Relationships, Career, Business, Money and Finance; Health and Wellness, Recreation and Play; Environment (work and home); and Legacy goals in Contribution and Service. There are many, many ways of identifying which goals you want to set; here are a few that have worked for my clients.
Do a quick assessment of each area and rank how close you are to where you want to be on a scale of one to ten. Are you a seven in the environment but a three in health and wellness? If so, it makes sense to focus on health and not worry about whether your walls need a new coat of paint. Identifying which areas are essential to you is also valuable, as you will be more motivated to succeed in areas that are meaningful to you.
Another method that works well for my clients and myself is to think of how you will be on this day, one year from now. If this coming year is going to be incredible for you, what will be different? Will you lose weight? Will you get stronger and healthier through regular exercise? Will you have funded your IRA or started a course of study for a degree or certification you have always wanted? Ask yourself what you can achieve in each category if you put focused effort there. A client battling poor health set a goal to lose fifty pounds and establish an exercise regimen. After he began a program of eating healthy and lost some weight, he started to have more fun, and was eventually able to find love. Trying to achieve something in all nine areas is too ambitious, but I have found that improvement in any key area will influence progress in other areas.
Setting your goals well means clearly defining what you want. This will enable you to find success. Once you state your goals in clear, specific, and measurable terms, it’s best to put a time frame to them. Your goal might be to run the Boston Marathon in April of 2023. This goal is clear as it is specific, measurable, and time bound. Just finishing may be a great goal if you have never run a marathon before. If you are a runner, you will probably want to include how long it will take you in your goal statement. This provides a road map that enables you to direct your efforts for greater success. When stating your goal, it is crucial to say it positively. Think of a goal as an instruction you are giving to your brain. The brain takes things literally. Framing your goal by what you don’t want makes it unlikely that your brain will be clear on what you do want. The brain can’t create a negative picture. The statement, “I don’t want to be fat,” may be true, but your brain can’t create a picture for not being fat. “I don’t want to be stuck in this job” is not a goal statement. A goal statement such as “I want to be a project manager for a construction company in Dallas that builds banks and credit unions” gives you a clear target. The chances of finding and securing the job you want are much greater.
Visual reminders of your goal can help you stay on track. Post a picture of yourself when you were slender on your refrigerator. This gives your brain a clear idea and frequent reminders of what the goal is. Defining some measurables, such as goal weight and waist and hip measurements, makes tracking your progress toward the goal easier. Don’t be afraid to edit or retouch your goal photos. Find a picture of someone with the body you want and edit your head onto it. If your goal is to see the Eiffel Tower, photoshop a picture of yourself standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. This is a powerful way to get your mind working on the goal. Be sure that the photo you create is an image that is achievable for you. Comedian Jim Carey was living in a van and working in a steel mill at fifteen years of age. At 25 he moved to Los Angeles and started working toward being a comic. His initial efforts were not successful. Six years later, to motivate himself, he wrote a check to himself for $10 million, post-dated three years in the future. He kept it in his wallet where he would see it often. Two years later he made Ace Ventura: Pet Detective which grossed over $100 million. The same year he had two movies that grossed $350 million and $250 million. To many, he looked like an “overnight success.” Visualization and positive thinking are powerful tools for success.
Break your goals down into chunks. If your goal is to become a CPA, break it down into steps. You’ll need to get some education and some experience and will have to pass a few certification tests. Map all that into a time frame, and you will have created a path that will pull you forward. As you complete each step, you will build momentum and the next step will be more straightforward. My favorite way of doing this is with a spreadsheet. Create a spreadsheet or table with five columns. Label the first one Goals and the other four columns 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. In the Goals column, write the goals you want to achieve. In each of the other columns, I write the progress I expect to make on each goal in that time frame. Imagine your goal is to achieve a fit body at a healthy weight of 165 pounds. At the three month mark, you would have selected an eating program and developed an exercise program that you follow consistently. By the end of three months, you could have lost as much as 24 to 40 pounds. By the six- and nine-month evaluations, you will have more weight loss and several plateaus. By twelve months, a program for maintaining a healthy weight after you’ve reached your goal weight should be in place. If you only want to lose 10 pounds, setting your goals around three, six and nine months targets will enable you to do it in a healthy way without suffering. You may want to expand your goal statement to include, "I want to lose 10 pounds and keep it off."
Remember, NO EXCUSES! I’ve had many people tell me, “I’ve always wanted to be a nurse (or a doctor, a lawyer, etc.), but by the time I finish, I’ll be 42 (or 39 or 46).” My response is, “You’ll be 42 anyway; that’s not an excuse.” I’m always delighted when I hear from them later, and they are pursuing their dream. If you find yourself making excuses, you might need a goal to which you are deeply committed.
When setting your goals, positivity will carry you through lots of barriers. Set big goals and be sure that the goals you set are possible for you. Goals should stretch you, but be achievable. If your goals are unreachable, you will be demoralized making them even harder to achieve.
When targeting the area you want to work on, set specific and measurable goals for what you want to accomplish. Be sure the goal is time-bound and divided into doable chunks. State them in positive terms and be sure they are achievable. Finally, and most importantly, set goals that are important to YOU. Your commitment to important goals will give you the drive to overcome any obstacles you might encounter.
Not sure about goal setting? Start small. Pick one goal that you want to achieve. Start with something small. Walking 30 minutes a day, or reading five pages of a personal development book are reasonable starter goals. Achieving your goals will create momentum and soon you will be able to set bigger goals in more areas of your life.
Happy New Year, dear reader. I wish you success with all your goals, big and small.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
