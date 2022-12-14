Remember when Christmas was magical? It was the ultimate memorable holiday. No matter where you lived, you dreamed of a white Christmas (even in Louisiana). It was a wonderful life for a couple of heart-warming, exhausting weeks.
Christmas was very special at our house growing up. My father’s severe allergies to evergreen created some limitations. My family would get our Christmas tree and decorate it in the afternoon on Christmas Eve. Every year, we thought our tree was the most beautiful thing we had ever seen. If my parents had allowed us, we would have sat and watched it the entire 24 hours it was in our home. They had to shoo us to bed with threats that Santa would bypass our house if we didn’t go to sleep. We would sleep for a few hours, wake up before dawn, and run to the living room to gaze at the tree. The presents were exciting, but the tree held our attention until everyone woke up. By afternoon, my father’s sneezing made it necessary to dismantle the tree and move it out of the house. I remember the first artificial tree I ever saw was the one my parents brought home. The artificial tree was six feet tall and silver with aluminum branches that caught the colors of a revolving light. It was the most beautiful thing we had ever seen, and we got to look at it for more than a day! We hung ornaments of one color on the tree and got to put it up days before Christmas. The older kids had permission to plug it in. It was so beautiful that when the lights came on, we would catch our breath.
Setting up the tree was part of the fun. There was a metallic whoosh as we pulled each branch out of its Kraft paper tube. We took turns seating each branch into the dowel that made up the tree’s trunk. Strings of blue outdoor lights went up around the outside of the house. Every evening we would sit watching the tree until my mom called my dad to make us go to bed. Each morning we got up early and would sit watching as the tree turned on its revolving stand. As the light wheel spun and its colors, red, yellow, blue, were reflected by the tree, we sat in silent awe.
In later years, my parents purchased an artificial green tree. They would decorate it the same way you would a live tree, but we never thought it was as beautiful as the silver tree. The artificial evergreen tree was pretty, but the aluminum tree had made Christmas at our house a season instead of a day.
When my children were younger, my favorite Christmas tree was the Noble Fir. I love the way its branches extend their open hands. We decorated our tree with a combination of glass ornaments and homemade ones. My son and my daughter began decorating the tree as soon as they could reach the tree. I loved watching them do it and helped when they asked me to. When they were very young, all the ornaments hung in the one spot they could reach. As they got older, my daughter took the lead. She would call my son over to help with the highest branches. As they sat and looked at the tree, I remembered our aluminum tree and how beautiful we thought it was. The awe I felt as a kid defines Christmas for me. I don’t know how much of that my children experienced, but occasionally, during the holiday, I get glimpses of it. I am sure my parents had no idea how beautiful that aluminum tree was to us. This Christmas, I wish every child could discover some Christmas magic of their own and every parent’s heart feels by the joy they share.
Cami Miller is a personal and business coach. She has been coaching individuals and corporations to higher levels of success. Her company is NorthStar Coaching Systems, L.L.C., and her email is cami70879@gmail.com
