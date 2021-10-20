When I worked as a nurse, I often counseled families regarding the challenges of caring for their parents when they could no longer care for themselves. Even though more and more people have long-term care, the challenge of accessing good care can still be overwhelming. Cohen and Eisdorfer, in their book, Caring for Your Aging Parent, offer excellent information on navigating the challenges of caring for the Elderly. Cleric Desmond Tutu once said, “there is only one way to eat an elephant: a bite at a time.” The nature of caring for an elderly parent, you must tackle it one task at a time. According to Cohen and Eisdorfer, there are seven steps to effective caregiving, and they are as follows.
• Recognize and prioritize problems. It is essential to assess all the issues rather than solving problems without looking at the whole picture. Ask yourself, "What is happening right now that needs attention?" If your parent must change where they are living, it is an urgent problem. To avoid solving that problem repeatedly, create a plan for what you will do now and in the future. When choosing an elder care facility, select one that can accommodate patients on various levels of care, making it easier to shift your loved one’s level of care when necessary. A plan is essential regardless of the person's mental state but is especially important when cognitive decline makes adapting to change difficult. The three things to remember when assessing problems are safety, function, and plan. My advice to families is pace yourselves. Things will not be perfect. Your Mom or Dad will have periods of time where they are not happy, but by recognizing problems and prioritizing them, you can take comfort in knowing that you are addressing the most important issues.
• Overcome Denial. When a parent needs care, denial can make you think you are able to handle more than you can, and even more than is humanly possible. Even if you are a professional caregiver, caring for your parent is different and delivering care 24/7 for an extended period is exhausting and dangerous to your mental and physical health. Whether you want to care for them or not, it is necessary to identify that you can’t do it all and accept help. You need a medical professional that can check on them (and you) from time to time and assess their condition and needs. There will be things they need that you can’t do. Doing personal care for a parent can be very difficult. Even though they changed your diaper, you may not be able to change theirs. With age, problem habits like excessive drinking and poor eating are likely to get worse, not better. While there are conditions that cause reversible dementia, mental decline is usually progressive. Your elderly parent will have good days and bad days, aging is progressive. It is important to make decisions and take actions to deal with mental and physical decline.
• Manage emotions, yours, and theirs. It can be tough to see your parent slipping away while they are still alive. The first time a person sees their parent look at them blankly without recognizing them is heart-breaking. Acceptance is difficult, and managing your emotions is essential. You may have heard the following story:
At 8:30 one morning, an elderly man arrived at his doctor's office to have stitches removed from a cut on his thumb. He had a 9:00 appointment and asked if we could see him early. I jokingly asked him if he had a hot date. He told me that he was going to the nursing home to have breakfast with his wife. When asked how she was doing, he told me that she had Alzheimer's disease. I asked him if she would be upset if he were late. He told me that she hadn't recognized him for about five years. I was surprised. I asked him, "You still go to see her every morning, even though she doesn't know who you are?" He looked at me and said, "She doesn't know me, but I still know who she is."
For this man, visiting his wife every day was a way to keep some normalcy in his life. Among the emotions caregivers can experience in themselves, their elder parents, and family members are anger, guilt, blame, anxiety, and depression. Everyone deals with grief differently, and the less family drama, the easier it is on everyone. Having good boundaries is very important. Protecting vulnerable parents is critical and sometimes, protecting yourself is just as important. When emotions are overwhelming, detaching with love may be your best course of action.
• Build Collaborative Partnerships. By carefully assessing resources, roles, and relationships, you can ensure your elderly parent gets the care they need. Establishing an excellent medical care team is important. Gerontologists are not available in every community, but a compassionate doctor or nurse practitioner who understands the needs of the elderly patient is worth their weight in gold. A mental health professional may also be a necessary member of the care team. You may also need personal care assistants and people to help with shopping, housekeeping, or companionship. It is good to identify other people who can share these tasks. It helps when caregivers are familiar and consistent but depending on one person for every need can leave you in the lurch should they leave or become unable to deliver care.
• Balance needs and resources. Sometimes obligations can compete with responsibilities. Everyone who wants to be involved in the elderly person's care should be considered. It is however beneficial for families to pick someone to be the "point" person who communicates with the doctor or nurses, everyone will have an opinion about what to do and how to do them. Establishing and maintaining open discussions and honest communication can be critical to ensuring your elderly parent gets good care. When everyone involved in caring for them are clear on what is expected, you can work as a team. If family dynamics are contentious, it can make caring for the patient effectively more difficult for you and for staff. You may find that the professionals on the care team can help set limits with difficult family members if they know that you will stand behind them. As experts in caregiving, their advice on what is best for the patient will carry more weight. Eldercare is often a marathon rather than a sprint. The sudden death of a parent is hard, but it can be exhausting emotionally and financially when a parent deteriorates and loses the ability to think or function but continues to live for years in that condition. While it is noble to want to offer loving care of your parents in their final years, it doesn't make sense for you as a caregiver to sacrifice your life, your health, your career, or your relationship with your children, grandchildren, or siblings. Manage the expectations you have for yourself and everyone else, and you will save everyone involved a lot of misery. Caring for yourself is as important as caring for your parent. If family conflict is high, turning decisions over to a trusted third party can ensure the decisions are based on what is best for the parent and their recommendations are more likely to be accepted by everyone.
• Let Go and Move On. No one is ready to become their parent’s caregiver. It goes against the natural order of things. Your parent's needs may become more than you can provide without you even realizing that the time has come. It is wise to delegate someone you trust to tell them when they have lost themselves in caregiving. Years ago, I was caring for my dying father-in-law. I had been the primary caregiver for about a month, 24 hours a day, seven days per week. Even though he usually slept all night, I often did not. One day a family member who was a nurse visited and suggested I take a break. I got in the car and went to the grocery store. Walking around the store, I realized that I had lost myself. I could not remember what I liked to eat or what I enjoyed doing before the role of caregiver took over my life. The family appreciated what I was doing, but I needed to modify my level of enmeshment. I did and was better able to take care of him during the last three months of his life by taking better of myself. Accepting help, allowing myself to detach a little, and preparing for the end were all crucial steps to letting go and moving on. I realized then that if he had needed six years of care instead of six months, I would have had to do it very differently. I was lucky, my father-in-law was a pleasant and cooperative patient and always grateful for my help. I know that the challenges I faced were minimal compared to what many people deal with when caring for their parents.
I hope that these seven steps will be helpful to you as you care for someone you love. For more information, I highly recommend Cohen and Eisdorfer's book Caring for Your Aging Parent. Our community has many valuable resources for families needing help. If you have a particular question, feel free to email me at the address below. If there is an answer, I can help you find it.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.