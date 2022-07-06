It is human nature to look outside of ourselves for satisfaction. No matter where you seek to find your answers, your questions will remain unanswered until you look within. There are a few things that people search for consistently. They are validation, satisfaction, permission, meaning, and love.
A billion-dollar self-help industry verifies that people are looking for answers. It is essential to know that a person may search for answers by reading a book, others by writing one. A surprising number of relationship gurus have never had a successful relationship. I encourage people to look to agents of good when seeking guidance. Genuine agents of good are more concerned with doing good than acquiring wealth. To determine whether someone is an agent of good, examine their structure for monetizing their offer and look at their claims. If they use fear as a sales tactic and are more interested in making money than helping people, they are a charlatan. We have limited space in our minds and our lives. I choose to fill mine with positive thoughts rather than negative ones. Thus, if someone is using negative marketing to promote their product, concept, or selves, it’s a hard pass for me. If someone tries to play to their audience’s fear of missing out, they will lose out on my support and business. I wish I could say I am a 100% positive person. I can say that I strive to be 100% positive.
Viktor Frankel in Man’s Search for Meaning says that the primary motivational force of a person’s life is to find meaning of life. He said that identifying one’s purpose gives us something to feel positive about. When I was younger, it bothered me to think that I didn’t know my purpose. When I was in high school, it bothered me to think I might not be here for a big purpose. I wanted to cure cancer or solve the hunger crises. Later I realized that we are not all one earth to be famous, or to solve the big problems of the world. Some of us are here to be a light in the lives of the people we touch. When we stand in awe looking at our world and beyond, it is important to accept our place in the cosmos.
Why didn’t anyone teach us where to look for fulfillment? Because they don’t know where to find fulfillment. We are seeking answers, but finding the answers is not always easy. Finding happiness is counterintuitive. We search all around us, but the answers are inside of us. If you are confused by how we can be oblivious to something we have can be inside us. That is where happiness hides. Seeking love, satisfaction, validation, and permission outside ourselves can give others the power to control us.
It’s unlikely we can meet these needs by deciding to, but it’s a good start. The world is finally beginning to support us in fulfilling our own needs. Information is more accessible, and support is available. Our access to things is more significant than ever. Etsy makes it possible for hobbyists to share their products with the world. There is more information available to us than ever before. Online classes make it possible to study under the tutelage of famous chefs, scientists, performers, and artists. Coursera, and Master Class, are two online sources for this learning. Free and inexpensive classes can help you get past ideas about being too old, too busy, or too tired to learn new things. If you struggle with negativity, spend 30 minutes listening to motivational speakers daily. There are hundreds of positive things that can help you stay positive. Some of my favorites are Jim Rohn, Tony Robbins, and Les Brown
Seeking permission is a common way that we sabotage happiness. As children, we learn that we must ask permission to do and have certain things. We may or may not continue feeling that we must ask for permission from others. Many adults continue to seek permission from parents, bosses, the government, spouses, and believe it or not, their children. I am not professing anarchy, nor am I suggesting that we do not consider the needs and desires of others. We should continue to be good members of our families and communities. There is a time at which we should become our own authority. We can still consult others when uncertain, but we must own the power of our convictions.
The thing we look for most outside of ourselves is love. If you do not love yourself, what do you have to give someone else? It may seem strange to think about looking within ourselves for love until considering the law of attraction. The law of attraction believes thoughts are energy. Positive thoughts bring positive experiences into one’s life. Negative thoughts bring negative experiences into one’s life. And what could be more positive than love? I have had people tell me that there is no such thing as the law of attraction. I trust myself with it much more than anyone else, so I prefer to be the one who chooses which thoughts fill my mind.
When people talk about their “primary relationship,” I know why they are struggling. How can you love someone without first loving yourself? Famous motivational speaker Jim Rohn said, “We are the average of the five people we spend the most time with.” Our primary relationship must be with ourselves. The love we give stays with us. My dad died in 1995, yet he is still very much present with me today. Same with my mom. I’m not sure if the love I gave in those relationships or the love I received keeps that person alive in my heart. I do know that their presence in my life continues.
In the book ‘Love Languages,” author Gary Chapman explains that different people give and receive love differently. When we recognize our preferences and learn the likes of those we love, we can eliminate conflict, connect more profoundly, and grow closer. We all have different ways of expressing love. The five love languages are words of affirmations, physical touch, quality time, receiving gifts, and acts of service. Learning to “speak” the love language of the person you love changes your relationship.
Those whose love language is words of affirmation relish hearing they have done an excellent job. Thanking them for doing yard work, cooking a nice meal, or even making a sandwich, says, “I love you.” Praising them for a job well done is a gift to them. For the person whose love language is physical touch, nothing says, “I love you,” like giving and receiving affection through physical closeness. It could be cuddling, holding hands, or laying a head on your shoulder. Sometimes, quiet time snuggling on the sofa can be strong medicine after a hard day. Spending quality time can be doing an activity together or doing nothing together. Dinner, a movie, brunch, or taking a walk together can be an act of love for the person who values quality time. Imagine someone starting a business whose partner is hungry for quality time. Both will feel misunderstood and unloved. Committing to a date night can help the relationship by ensuring that the partner that judges love by quality time gets the love they need. Giving gifts is a magical way to say I love you to someone whose love language is receiving gifts. Your gift doesn’t have to be an expensive one but should be a thoughtful one. Be advised that the adage “it’s the thought that counts” is not true for this person. It is the gift that counts. If your partner measures love by acts of service, doing a task or chore that they want or need done will win their heart. Everyone wants to give and receive love. Knowing our love language and that of our partner can help us meet their needs and our own. Don’t expect your partner to know what your love language is. Take the time to help them understand you. The time and effort you invest will yield significant returns.
We are searchers by nature. There is an old parable about the Gods discussing Where to hide the greatest power in the universe. One suggests hiding it on the highest mountain. The others disagreed. They said, “Man will one day climb to the top of the highest mountain and find it.” Another suggested hiding at the bottom of the deepest ocean. The others disagreed, saying it would not be safe there. “Man will one day explore the deepest ocean and find the greatest power in the universe,” they said. Finally, one of them suggested hiding it in man’s soul. They all agreed, knowing that man would never even think to search for it in the depths of his own soul. The search for meaning is what defines us. I hope that the information in this article helps you in your search to find yourself. May you find the answers you desire.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454.
