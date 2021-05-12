Whether you find decision-making hard or easy, following a protocol when making decisions can help your choices be better. The thinking around how you choose a belief or a course of action may be rational or irrational. Analytical thinking will make your decisions better. Every decision we make is an attempt to satisfy our needs consciously or unconsciously. When facing a decision in your professional life or personal life, asking a few questions can help you see more clearly and make values-based decisions. Our beliefs separate us, but our values unite us, allowing us to go beyond our beliefs. Values-based decision-making will enable us to become responsible and accountable for our behavior because it eliminates the need for the bureaucracy of rules for every situation, as all decisions boil down to living our values.
The exciting thing is, we know our values. We may not have them written down or memorized, but we know them on a gut level. When something goes against our values, it feels wrong. Even if no one else holds that value, we understand that this value is significant. It doesn’t mean that we can never do something that goes against our values. Value conflicts can occur with alarming frequency. Some can bear the compromise, and some cannot. For example, the family may be an essential value for you, but a family member may be putting you in a situation where you must choose between loyalty to family and honesty. To help you know your values clearly, choose ten values from the list below:
Accomplishment
Authenticity
Adventure
Assist
Balance
Beauty
Belonging
Bravery
Challenge
Commitment
Community
Compassion
Connection
Creativity
Dependability
Discipline
Discovery
Diversity
Effectiveness
Elegance
Empathy
Encourage
Equality
Excellence
Fairness
Faith
Family
Freedom
Fun
Generosity
Grace
Growth
Harmony
Honesty
Humility
Impact
Influence
Instruct
Integrity
Intelligence
Joy
Justice
Leadership
Learning
Legacy
Love
Loyalty
Mastery
Openness
Perfection
Play
Power
Quality
Recognition
Respect
Responsibility
Results
Security
Self-Reliance
Service
Spirituality
Stability
Status
Strength
Touch
Tradition
Trust
Understanding
Unity
Vision
Wealth
Wisdom
Of those ten, pick the five that make you, you. These five are the best values to use to make the best decisions. For example, if humility and generosity are values for you, you might choose to
donate anonymously to support both of your values. If freedom and dependability are both values for you, you will be very particular about your promises because if you overcommit (take my word for this), you will not be able to live up to your value for dependability and find the freedom you need. When you can balance seemingly opposing values, you live your life with integrity. The following questions will ensure value-based decision-making is easier for you.
1. What problem or concern are you addressing?
Is the problem financial? Personal? Is it a leadership issue? Take the time to identify what is at the center of your concern.
2. What is the outcome you want?
Is the outcome you want financial or a relationship? Or something else? Would you like to build trust or reduce conflict, or is it in some other domain?
3. What are your options?
Make a list of all the choices you are considering. By getting them out of your head and written down, you can compare them more clearly.
4. How will it serve you, your company, or your business?
Making decisions without forethought could be the reason you are in this problem in the first place. Resisting change, doing the wrong thing to look good, or cutting expenses in the wrong place are not strategies for long-term success. Making decisions out of need instead of basing them on your values will pull you out of integrity.
5. How will this decision impact us in the long term.
Look to the future and ask yourself about the long-term effects of this decision and consider everything it will impact. How will this decision affect you and your company in 6 months, one year, two years, and five years? Many actions have long-term implications, so always gauge the likely future impact when deciding the action to take. Many companies have decided to do a layoff to cut costs only to discover after letting valuable people go that the skill and knowledge those laid off took with them ended up costing the company even more money than they saved on salaries.
6. Is the decision congruent with our core values and visions?
Whenever you make decisions, pay attention to what your core values are telling you. Trust your gut. Check-in and make sure the decision “feels right.” If it doesn’t, change it so that it does. How does the decision align with your values, and where does it conflict with your values? Where can you compromise, and where must you stand firm?
7. Can you stand in your integrity if you make this decision?
If you told someone important to you about this decision, would you feel you did the right thing? Are your heart and your head in agreement? Can you take action, feel strong, and make no excuses? If not, keep looking for a solution; this is not it.
Making value-based decisions makes decision-making easier, clarifies those decisions, and leaves you with a sense of integrity and fulfillment. Not to mention, it’s the right thing to do.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.