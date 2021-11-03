I don't think I have ever known anyone who has never felt stuck. Sometimes we are stuck because of our own choices and sometimes because of circumstances outside of our control. Whichever it is, it is essential to have strategies to grow through whatever has you stuck. Self-help guru Tony Robbins says, "Life is not about achieving the goals; life is about who you become in pursuit of those goals." Because it is our nature to take action, it feels uncomfortable when we are stuck. During the pandemic shutdown, many people found comfort in the slower pace for a while but began to feel restless over time. As we move back into life and business, we find ourselves needing strategies for maintaining our momentum and moving through challenges that can cause us to be stuck.
When you find yourself stuck, step back and ask what's really going on. It is critical to take an objective view regularly, but especially when you are feeling stuck. A good question to ask is, what is it I need to learn here? Are there opportunities hidden in this setback? These questions can decrease the fear and frustration you feel by imagining yourself having successfully overcome the obstacle. Asking questions can be like untangling a knotted ball of fishing line. Each question unties a knot that helps make sense of the snarl that is keeping you stuck.
Ask yourself, has this has ever happened before? It is not unusual for today's big problem to be something that has happened before to you or someone else. Winston Churchill said, "Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it." Whom do you know who has successfully dealt with this issue in the past? How did they get beyond what you are struggling with right now? Is the current issue anything like something you have dealt with in the past? Can you build on that experience? This could be your opportunity to address a problem once and for all.
Don't get stuck on the problem; focus on the larger process. When facing a thorny issue, I notice people tend to get “in the weeds.” The things they cannot change loom so large that solutions are impossible for them to see. I tell my clients to take a twenty-thousand-foot view. Changing one's point of view means looking at the problem, not from the middle of the challenges, but getting some distance from it and focusing on the process they will follow to achieve the desired result; the best action to take will be more apparent. You may have heard the saying, "When you are up to your neck in alligators, it is hard to remember the goal was to drain the swamp.” Goals are important, but even more critical is knowing how you are going to achieve them. Many people find it helpful to imagine themselves in the future, having already solved the problem and working backward to understand which solution works. Problem-solving is about knowledge and skill, but a surprising amount of problem-solving is about imagination.
Ask yourself, "What's next?" When people find themselves stuck, it often causes them to freeze. "The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." You may not know the entire path you need to take to solve your problem, but each step you take will create progress, give you more information, and get you closer to your desired result. Having a plan is excellent, but it can narrow your vision so much that focusing on the next step is the most you can do when you are stuck.
For heaven's sake, DO something! There are times when you cannot be sure of the right action. When you are experiencing analysis paralysis or are stuck because you don't know the "right" thing to do next, stopping is the worst thing you can do. It is understandable if you are lost in the woods and need to take a minute to get your bearings, but if you have a choice to make and it has you frozen, doing something is often better than waiting for the perfect flash of brilliance. In such situations, my father used to say, "For heaven's sake! Do something even if it's wrong!" Mistakes are a part of life, and you rarely have the time or opportunity to collect all the information available. Gather the information you can, then take the best action available to you. It may not be able to take life-changing action but do something!
Tap into support. Even the Lone Ranger had Tonto. If you find yourself struggling, reach out to someone who can help you. Often, help is just a phone call away. I advise my clients that struggle is not an option. If an issue is stressing them out, particularly if it is causing them to lose sleep, they must reach out to me or someone they know who can help. Another's perspective will usually see something hidden in plain sight that we miss because we are hyper focused on the problem.
Eliminate the negatives. When dealing with a problem, the negative factors and negativity tend to overwhelm us. There are many ways to deal with issues that make us feel trapped, from restructuring debt to adding or removing people from a problem space to bringing in resources or eliminating tolerations. A husband who is frustrated that his pregnant wife doesn't do a better job of keeping the house clean might find that hiring a housekeeper twice a month is a gift to them both. Be careful about "shoulding" on yourself. If you are frustrated because you think you "should" be able to do something yourself, ask, "Who says I should be able to do it all myself?" You may be judging yourself by someone else's standards. Negativity has a way of sapping your energy, make a choice to eliminate it or at least to reducing its effect on you.
Make sure you are asking the right questions. Great questions can result in strong actions. I've seen restaurant owners trying to boost profits by focusing on what they can cut. Cutting prices, portions, or quality is much less successful than increasing service. I have some ridiculous stories about the things companies have done to increase profits while failing to ask questions that would tell them the simple things that would improve their business. Remember JCPenney's logo change in 2012? Stuck in the sales doldrums, JCPenney's decided to change its image to something fun and flashy. Not only did it fail to attract new customers, but it confused their sensible, conservative customer base. The story is known as one of marketing's great mistakes. When you are feeling stuck, asking good questions can get you moving again in the right direction.
Be systematic with your actions. As you begin to move forward, be methodical with the steps you take. When you are solving a problem, each action you take will impact the path to subsequent actions. If you implement too many changes all at once, you won't know what effect an action or intervention has had. By being systematic, you will have a clear idea of what impact each activity has, which will be valuable information in the future.
Take time for gratitude. It may seem that others reach success by leaps and bounds, but everyone gets stuck sometimes. If we don't notice all the good things that happen to us, the negative things can overwhelm us. Make sure your awareness is sharp enough to see the many things, large and small things you feel grateful for. Often, I feel as thankful for things that didn't happen as I am for things that did happen. When we focus on our blessings, it is harder for our problems to overwhelm us.
I hope these ten ways to get you unstuck will help you move through bad times and good with ease and gratitude. If you have a story about a time you found yourself stuck and how you moved past it, please send it to the email below. I'd love to hear it.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.