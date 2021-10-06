When I began my journey to become a coach, I was very fortunate to find an incredible coach early in my education. Jodi was the perfect coach for someone like me. By someone like me, I mean someone who thought they could do everything themselves. Someone who didn't always know how they felt about things, someone whose life journey, though amazing, had presented many detours. Jodi was great at helping me get a little distance and perspective as I examined what was working and what wasn’t, and I was able to use the coaching to develop my coaching skills and build a stronger personal foundation. Here are some of the things I discovered about mentally strong people along the way.
Mentally strong people manage their thoughts. With the help of Jodi’s coaching, I became a much stronger person mentally. Sometimes in a session, I'd be talking about things that weren't going well, and Jodi would say, "Well, suffering is not an option, so what are you going to do?" That created an impetus for me to do something different from what I was currently doing, which was suffer and complain. Many people make a habit of taking something that isn’t going well and imagining the worst, creating anxiety and suffering. When we catastrophize or let our thoughts run wild and freak us out, we ive every day as if it's doomsday. Life doesn’t have to be that way. There's an Irish saying which I have loved since the first time I heard it. "Don't go bumping your shins on tables that aren't in your way." Managing your thoughts is a fundamental skill of a mentally strong person.
Mentally strong people are tenacious. Tenacity is relentless. If anyone has ever told you that you are stubborn, you might just consider it a compliment. Remarkable success only comes if we are persistent in adhering to or doing something. Thomas Edison had thousands of failures before having a successful lightbulb. Tenacious people are relentless. Leadership expert John Maxwell says, “Tenacious people don’t rely on luck, fate or destiny for their success. And when conditions become difficult, they keep working.” Choose carefully what you are willing to fight for, and when you have chosen, fight hard.
Mentally strong people are positive and optimistic. Optimists are more goal oriented. They believe that taking the right action will solve nearly any problem. Studies show that a positive outlook favorably impacts mental and physical health, lowering inflammation levels and improving cholesterol levels. In fact, People with a positive outlook tend to live longer. An optimistic person can see the positive in every situation. One of the most positive people in history was Anne Frank, one of the most famous victims of the Holocaust who kept a diary of her life from 1942 to 1944 as she lived in hiding with eight people in a tiny apartment in Amsterdam. “Everyone has inside of her a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!” Her positivity in the face of such a life is astounding.
Mentally strong people live in gratitude. Showing appreciation and returning kindness create a more positive life. Jack Canfield of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series says, “Gratitude is the single most important ingredient to living a successful and fulfilled life.” Gratitude is associated with greater happiness, positive emotions, fewer aches and pains, better sleep, and greater self-esteem. Gratitude is a great antidote for anxiety. One of the best ways to grow mentally stronger is to live in gratitude. Taking time in the morning and evening to think about the things you are grateful for that day. Some of my clients find it helpful to keep a gratitude journal. Whatever helps you to live in gratitude boosts mental strength.
Mentally strong people are accountable. Whenever I do a workshop or retreat with a company, I always do a couple of exercises that help me see the culture and character of the company and its people. If they work well together and take responsibility for their successes and failures, I know that they are more likely to have a strong future. If the group members blame each other while avoiding responsibility, their lack of accountability will damage the company culture. Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, in their book Extreme Ownership, use the word ownership when referring to accountability. In one story, an incident occurred which could have resulted in the death of American soldiers at the hand of American soldiers. When high-level officers came for an inquiry, Willink stated, “It was my fault." Even though each of his team tried to claim responsibility, Willink said he was responsible for whatever happened because he was the commander. That level of accountability is indicative of a mentally strong person.
Mentally strong people spend time in meditation or prayer. A famous prayer that says a great deal about mental strength is the Serenity Prayer.
Lord, grant me the serenity
to accept the things I cannot change;
the courage to change the things I can;
and the wisdom to know the difference.
Meditation and prayer have a way of recentering us and can help relieve the stress accumulated during our day. Our spirituality connects us to the larger universe and opens the way for us to find meaning in our lives.
Mentally strong people are resilient. Resilience is a person’s capacity to respond well to pressure and the demands of life. Rather than wallow in defeat, resilient people get back on track after a failure. Here in Louisiana, we see examples of resilience every hurricane season. Uprooted oaks are clear examples of what happens when we are strong but not resilient. Resilience is not a passive quality but an active process. Change is here to stay, and having the resiliency to deal with and even thrive through change is an asset that makes life more livable. If you would like to build resilience, you can do so. Celebrate your successes daily. Program your mind to look for success rather than focus on failure. In the words of Winston Churchill, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.”
There will be, at some point in all our lives, the need for mental strength. Opportunities for growth abound. Greet them with arms wide open and celebrate your willingness to grow stronger and quite happier. In its own way, growing stronger mentally is a way of celebrating yourself. As you become stronger, you can follow the advice of Mark Twain. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do, so throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore, Dream, Discover."
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com
