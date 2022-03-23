We Americans love holidays. We are all familiar with Labor Day, Memorial Day, Fat Tuesday, Independence Day, and Mother’s Day. But there are many, many other “special holidays as well.” We have National Pancake Day, March Forth, National Pi Day, National Vietnam Veteran’s Day, and even National Cheese Doodle Day in March alone. Even though not every “holiday” means a day off from work, we still love celebrating things.
This week is National Today is Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, celebrated on March 26th. Getting Thanksgiving declared a national holiday took nearly a century. On March 26th, you get to decide what you will celebrate and declare it. I have a few suggestions on how to make up your own holiday.
Make a list of what is important in your life. Humans are complex, and we are different from one another in that complexity. Though some of what is important in our lives are shared, we also have eccentricities based on memories and experiences we’ve had in our lifetimes. Listing these quirks, idiosyncrasies, values, and habits helps us honor ourselves and appreciate our lives. For me, compassion comes to mind. What I love about National Today is Make Up Your Own Holiday Day is that I get to celebrate what I want to celebrate.
There are, over the year, several “kindness” holidays celebrated through the year. Celebrating kindness more often will remind us to do the simple acts that spread kindness to others. One of the beautiful things about acts of kindness is that they help the recipient and the giver. I have watched people when they are being kind to someone. They tend to walk away standing a little straighter, often with a smile. How perfect could an act be? You are kind to someone, and you get a fantastic feeling. Science says that the brain releases neuropeptides, lowering stress and decreasing anxiety levels. Kindness makes the giver happy because altruistic behavior activates the same region of the brain as other pleasurable experiences.
Start with yourself. Generous people often forget to fill up their cups. When that happens, your cup runs dry, and you have nothing left to give. What fills your cup? A phone call with a good friend? A glass of wine? A walk with your dog? Whatever recharges your battery, it is important to do it regularly. Sometimes it means accepting someone else’s help even when we don’t like to depend on anyone else.
The magic of movement. Often, we don’t move enough to keep our joints and muscles supple. Sedentary work or just couch potato behavior can cause stiff muscles. The older we are, the easier it is to get stiff if we don’t move enough. Stretching, yoga, dancing, or other types of exercise can keep you healthy and smiling. If you haven’t exercised in a while, start slow enlisting a partner. Everything is better together.
Eating healthy is an integral part of taking care of ourselves. It’s no coincidence that the way most Americans eat is called the SAD (Standard American Diet). Most people don’t even realize that their usual eating style may shrink their brains. The heavy fat content and low nutritional value of fast food negatively impact our health. Eating a diet that makes you feel better is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself.
Good sleep habits. Getting an adequate amount of good sleep is critical to keeping us healthy. Your immune system’s job is to fight illness and infection. Most people need 7-9 hours of sleep a night. That does not mean going to bed at 10:00 and playing on your phone until midnight. Healthy sleep should not include TV, phones, or computer screens nearby. Your bed, pillow, and linens can all contribute to a good night’s sleep will improve your health.
Do something you love. Whatever it is: baking, fishing, kayaking, dancing, or any other activity that you enjoy. When we spend time doing things we enjoy, we release endorphins that reduce pain and discomfort, reduce stress, depression, and anxiety, and increase pleasure. Ultimately our wellbeing improves, and we are more likely to have feelings of kindness toward others.
Focus on gratitude. Benefits experienced by those who practice gratitude include a more robust immune system, lower blood pressure, and positive emotions. Grateful people are more outgoing, more forgiving, and more compassionate. They are also more optimistic and happier.
Once you have treated yourself with compassion and kindness, you can share good feelings with others. There are many ways to extend kindness to others. Easiest is simple kindnesses to others. They hold a door, offer a kind smile, or pay for the coffee for the person behind them in the drive-through. I have always found it interesting how people show kindness to others. Grocery shopping for an elderly or sick neighbor and walking a neighbor’s dog when they cannot do so are acts of kindness. They patronize a local restaurant, farm, or artist or volunteer for a local park, waterway, or roadside litter cleanup. One of my favorite kind acts was something a friend of mine from New Orleans did. He and a group of friends would get together and make blessing bags. They were zip lock bags with toothpaste, a toothbrush, a comb, shampoo and energy bar, nuts, socks, and wipes. They distributed these bags to the homeless.
On March 26th, National Today is Make Up Your Own Holiday Day; I’ll celebrate National HumanKind Day. On National HumanKind Day, we should be both. Human and Kind. Kindnesses can be grand or small, but they are never wasted, no matter how big or small the service. I would love to know what acts of kindness you have done for others. Please put them in the comments or text them to me at the number below.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com or text 225-432-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.