Ever wish you had more hours in a day? Busy people think the problem with getting everything done is insufficient time. The fact is that everyone has the same amount of time in a day, 24 hours, 1,440 minutes, or 86,400 seconds. Some people do an incredible number of things in their time, and others are less productive. Here are some common time management challenges and a few tips for you who would like to be more effective.
If you have a favorite tip, feel free to send them to me at the address below, and I will share them in a later article. Lots of people work out excellent time management tips and tricks that work well for them and others. If you are currently doing something that works well for you, stick with it.
Time management challenges us on several levels. It begins with how we view time; then, we can start to address the challenges of managing it. Like space, time is a finite resource. If you try to pack a box with too much stuff, it will overflow and split at the seams. Time is not much different. If we try to put too many tasks into a day, our day will overflow. The resulting stress can cause a physical or mental breakdown.
There are three sources of time management problems: internal, external, and technical. The descriptions below can help you better understand your time management problems.
Internal sources of time management issues include psychological ones. Fear being is the primary source of internal time management issues. People’s fear of failure, success, and change makes managing time challenging. Fear of missing out and perfectionism can also make time management impossible. These fears can manifest in an inability to move forward and complete tasks. People avoid setting clear goals, setting them too low or too high. It can be helpful to have a friend, coach, or mentor to help you examine your barriers to success. Many people today have difficulty focusing. Managing heavy workloads is more difficult when one can’t concentrate. Fear of missing out causes a person to run from here to there. Trying not to miss anything results in the failure to find satisfaction. A perfectionist is a person who cannot stop doing a task until it is flawless. Perfectionists spend a great deal of time and effort trying to achieve the impossible.
External Sources include stressors imposed upon you by work, society, or others. Busy moms know the challenges of ferrying kids to sports practices, events, and after-school activities. Behind every teenager excited about getting their license is an excited parent, glad to have one less kid to chauffeur around. In the workplace, workload, a long-time management issue, is now more pervasive than ever. Lack of resources challenges every workplace today. Finding good, skilled people to hire has become more and more difficult. As a result, even more, work falls to the remaining people.
Technical Sources are always a part of our organizational challenge. I always dread the beginning of each year when I must switch to the following year’s planner. Even though I use the same type, it is a hassle to transfer everything. I will just say this about email, “AAARRRRGGGHHHH.” Everyone finds email a valuable tool and a terrific pain. I have friends who can’t end a day without clearing their inboxes. Other friends who show me 4,000, 10,000, and in one case, 88,000 emails in their inbox. I should do an entire article on email, but I promised to clean up my email first.
What is the answer? There is no one answer. Time management, like a fingerprint, is a little different for everyone. I like to have goals and objectives, but I have a friend who feels goals and objectives are too restrictive. When invited to do a presentation on time management, I bring a fishbowl and enough rocks to fill it up. I also bring pea gravel, sand, and water. I start putting the big rocks into the fishbowl until the audience agrees that it is full. I then pour in the gravel. It is surprising how much pea gravel you can pour into a “full” fishbowl. Next, I pour in generous amounts of sand and lastly the water. Each time I add another material, I ask the audience to confirm that the fishbowl is full. The fishbowl is a metaphor for your day. If you put the little things in first, there won’t be enough space for the big stuff. But if you put the big things in first, you’ll be amazed at the time you have for the other stuff. Only you know what your big stuff is. Time with your spouse, the kids, or friends come first for most people. Creative people might consider the big stuff working on an invention or a book they’ve been writing. No matter what it is, setting aside the time to do the big stuff is critical to a life well-lived.
I have two valuable time management tricks: planning and prioritizing and time mapping. Both can help you to make the most of the time you have to spend on various types of work. I do want to say that time management works best if you personalize your use of time to fit your needs, preferences, and personality.
It doesn’t matter if you plan and prioritize in the morning before work or in the evening in preparation for the next day. Planning and prioritizing your day takes less than fifteen minutes. Starting the day clear about what you have scheduled and what you want to accomplish is a path to productivity. Organizing your day can be the most crucial step you take for success. The more consistently you do this, the better the result.
Time mapping Is the best way to ensure that your life is as balanced as it can be. Because our work often demands much of us, the rest of our life can be neglected when we look at how we allocate our time. A time map is a visual representation of your daily, weekly, and monthly schedule. Is allows you to be pro-active with time and can help to ensure that you have time for the important things, big and small. One couple I know work together and live together. They found that work and life often got muddled together, so they declared one night a week Date Night. On Date Night, they would plan an evening, usually around a dinner and went to some effort to make it special. When I say they declared one night a week Date Night I mean that Wednesday was date night. That meant that everything else that happened after work in the evening happened on a night other than Wednesday. Date Night is one of their big rocks. It has taken a lot of discipline, and that discipline has paid off. Some of the categories you can arrange your time map around are relationships (including self, significant other, and family), spirituality, health, financial, work/career, community, learning, and fun. If you are super busy, you might even want to do a time budget. This allocates blocks of time to certain activities and can help you give adequate time to the things you value and keep other things from crowding them out.
One caveat when it comes to time, it often takes longer to do something than you think it will. This is especially true for me. I used to plan my schedule in such a way that I would have to bilocate to get everything done. After years of frustrating myself and everyone around me, I finally learned that I had to build travel time into my schedule. Once I did that and became more generous with my time allocations. For example, fifteen minutes to wash my car only works if I am driving through the carwash. If I am going to do it myself including cleaning the inside, I am talking about at least 30-45 minutes. Giving yourself reasonable time allocations to complete tasks won’t make you less efficient, but it will make you less stressed.
I have written before about the importance of making your life count. Make sure you put the big stuff in first. Managing your time is yet another way to ensure you live your days richly.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
