Before the "Great Pause," many of us hurried through life, rushing around, skipping meals, eating junk food, and sleeping fewer hours than needed. Much of that came to a screeching halt. We cooked more of our meals at home, slept more, and though we may have worried more, we lived at a much slower pace. I know lots of people who took wisdom from that pause, and now that they are resuming life, they are eating healthier, paying attention to themselves, and saying yes more carefully. Of course, I see many other people returning to life at the breakneck pace they lived before the shutdown. I think if I were to ask, they would claim that they have no choice. The truth is we always have options, but we don't always make a choice.
I will share with you some easy choices available to nearly everyone that can make your life better and more satisfying. They are all ways to exercise self-care. Personalize these choices for your life and begin to make your life better.
When I enroll a new client, the first thing we do is examine their lives and how it is or is not working for them. There are many reasons why someone’s life might not be working for them. They may be living for their spouse, children, or an employer and neglecting their own wants and needs. They may have a sense of powerlessness or worthlessness and may not make choices for themselves. They may be operating at such a hectic pace that they are unaware of what they need and want for themselves or that life could be different.
I am not advocating that people stop caring for their families or stop working at their jobs, but I recommend that people become more aware of what they need for themselves. Taking care of others does not require one to stop caring for themselves.
Below are some suggestions of small actions you can take that will make your life more pleasant. These suggestions cover a broad number of possibilities. None of them will appeal to everyone. Do some of these daily, others less often. I recommend that we all have at least ten things we do every day just for ourselves. Actions that are self-care actions send our unconscious minds the message that we are valuable and valued.
• Start your day with a beverage you love. Whether you enjoy regular or flavored coffee or a special flavored tea, taking time to enjoy your morning beverage can be a ritual that starts your day off right.
• Choose a soap or shower gel that you love. I love handmade soap with a gentle, natural scent. Someone once told me, “That soap is $6.00. That is a lot!” Since it lasts about 45 days, that made it about 14 cents per day. I can’t think of anything else I spend 14 cents on that smells and feels as good as my favorite scent?
• Make sure your pillow and mattress give you a good night's sleep. Someone will often talk about being tired, and when I ask them about their bed, they tell me that their mattress is lumpy, too hard, too soft, or just bad. A mattress can be an expense, but when you think about how much more productive you will be with a good night's sleep, it’s an investment, not an expense.
• Play music you love. My daughter gives me a subscription to Spotify every Christmas. It took me a year to abandon my old, dated playlist, and now I enjoy choosing music that matches my mood.
• Eat what makes your body feel good. How many times have you wanted a Snicker’s bar right after you watched a commercial for a Snicker’s bar? It can take some time to discern our body's wants and needs, especially when we have ignored them for a long time. Explore how different foods make you feel and eat what makes you feel best.
• Enjoy the scents you love. Select a candle, perfume, or something you like. Even if it seems expensive, when you break it down to cost per day, it is pennies. Be aware of others who may be sensitive to scents. If you will be in close quarters to others, as in a church choir, be sure your lovely scent isn't someone else's headache.
• Massage can be a great way of treating yourself. While not everyone loves being rubbed or touched, if it is enjoyable to you, scheduling a massage regularly. That will undoubtedly raise your deserve level.
• Spend time with people you enjoy. We all have to spend time with people we don’t like. Spend time with people you love, people who make you laugh, and who listen to you. While this may be three or more different people, spending time with people we enjoy is well spent.
• Get outside. Whether you enjoy a brisk walk, a casual stroll, or a cup of coffee, or a glass of wine on the patio, getting outside can be revitalizing. Plan time outside doing activities you love, whether in the garden, on a boat, or going for a drive.
• Give and get love from a furry friend. If you are a cat or dog person, spending time petting or even grooming your pet can be something you give to your pet and yourself. When I scratch my pet under her chin, the look in her eyes makes me feel good too.
• Make me-time sacred. Whatever you plan to do during me-time, commit to it. Whether a hot bath, a glass of wine on the patio, or 20 minutes in meditation or prayer, promise yourself that time.
We often delay taking care of ourselves to meet the demands of a busy life, and many of us feel guilty about taking time for ourselves. If we take good care of ourselves, we will bring our best selves to everything we do.
Are you interested in a checklist of how to make your life easier to live? Send Cami an email with MY LIFE in the subject line, and you will receive it by return email.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
