"It's a weird time," My editor said when I confessed that I was going to be late submitting this article. In response, I thought, "And it's been weird for a while." We were all eager for 2020 to end and to put its death and drama behind us. Here we are in 2021, which seems in many ways to be nearly as bad. I found myself wondering what message would be of value to you as you read this article.
I chose goodness. You didn’t have to look far to see goodness during to destruction caused by Ida. Friends helping friends and strangers helping people they will never see again. There is something that brings out the best in us when sudden hardship occurs. Over the last week, power outages and destruction of homes found many of us welcoming others into our homes or being welcomed into their homes. The spirit was one of I have something you need; I can share. My daughter teaches pre-K, and they often tell the kids, "Sharing is caring." I was grateful to be on the receiving end of some of that compassionate caring. It was nice having a place to go with A/C and power for the five days my house had none.
A friend lost the roof of his home, and I noticed that at least 20 people reached out saying, “Let me know if you need anything.” As I observed this, I noticed that his response was, “Thank you.” Not, “We lost everything, so where should I start to tell you what I need?" I am getting better at recognizing when a conversation should be in real-time and when text is sufficient. I called my friend and asked, "What do you need." I shared that information with people who could help. Today I talked to him for the third time about how asking for help is not an imposition but a way of giving people who want the opportunity a way to help. I often find that it is the kindest people that have the most trouble asking for and accepting help.
Many of you know the overwhelm that occurs when you are picking through what remains of treasured possessions trying to salvage the remnants of your life. When we want to help, asking, “What do you need right now, today?” can be a question that is easier to answer, but when overwhelmed, even simple questions are difficult to answer. Sometimes it can be helpful to be very specific. “Do you need storage bins?” “Can I wash some clothes for you?” “Can I get some gas cans and stand in the gas line for you?" "Can I care for your dog or your kids while you work?" It is not uncommon for specific questions to trigger a positive response, such as, "You know I could use…."
A disaster like Ida puts us into situations that can bring out the very worst or the very best in us. The wonderful thing is we get to choose. The guy yelling at me in the gas line probably has it worse than me, or at least I choose to believe that. Maybe he has a sick wife or baby, perhaps he lost his home, or if he doesn't get to work on time, he could lose his job. When I think about it, even if he's just an ***hole, I can choose not to be one as well. If I like myself better than the person whose behavior is out of line, I can choose to be the best me possible.
Even when we know how we want to behave, we can still lose it. Before the storm, I picked up a prescription for someone and discovered the doctor's office had called it into the wrong pharmacy. The pharmacy I had to go to was very busy, and the delay locating the prescription put me arriving there at 4:45, which I call "prime time." I found the drive-through backed up into street traffic, so I went inside to find a line of about ten people to the pharmacy window. When it was my turn, there was a disagreement about who was next, and my best self had left the building. I refused to budge. The difference was maybe 10 minutes, but it was too late; the issues I encountered had triggered the worst in me. The saddest thing was that I felt angry about it and stayed negative for nearly two days. Way too long to be in a bad mood!
It wasn't until I read a friend's Facebook post about getting mad at someone he thought was cutting in the gas line. After honking his horn, the guy turned and yelled, "I work here! Do you want gas or not!" His question was, "Is this who I am becoming?" I responded to him with, "That doesn't sound like you at all!" My sweet, humble friend had just had the worst of him triggered. When triggered, our emotions shift quickly, and we become emotional.
When are we supposed to make that choice if our quick reaction is instinctual? Whenever possible, practice consciousness with your emotional states. If you find your mind has bypassed choice, reclaim choice as quickly as you can. If you have harmed or offended someone, apologize. If it seems that a bad mood is where you need to be, go there, just don’t stay there very long.
I find it fascinating that it is easier for me to assume that others are experiencing more challenges than I after a disaster. Kindness is more common, from holding open the door, to offering a kind word, food, water, ice, and even shelter to those in need. I have always wondered how we could develop the ability to see the best in others during normal times. The expression used when someone is overdramatizing a terrible event is, "But did you die?" No matter what we are dealing with, there is always something worse that could have happened.
I sometimes ask myself, "Who do I want to live with? The best of me, or the worst of me?" I am an optimist and usually see the best in situations and people. It creates a world where I enjoy living. Now I need to get better at responding more effectively when I am triggered. My religion teacher used to talk about seeing Christ in others. I now realize that you have to look hard at some people because the Christ in them may be buried under hurt, trauma, prejudice, and fear. When it is difficult to see the Christ in another, I should first find the Christ in me, which will make it easier to find him in others.
The song, The Best of You by Andy Grammar says,
“The best of me loves the best of you.
And all the rest I can see right through.”
This song describes the effect love has on us. I think that will be on my playlist for a while.
I'm curious about the kindness you may have experienced or offered during times of disaster. Please share in the comments or send it to the email address below.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
