As we begin 2023, many of us are thinking about what we want to achieve and setting goals. While setting goals by identifying what you want to accomplish may seem intuitive, there is a better way. Your values are core, fundamental beliefs that help you determine what is important to you. By identifying your values, you can connect more profoundly to your purpose, making your goals more meaningful. Even if you have never done a traditional values clarification exercise, you probably know some of what is essential to you. Someone might say, “Family means everything to me!” Someone who holds helping others as an important value might say, “I feel most alive when I am helping others.” Knowing your values makes it possible for you to focus on what is most important to you.
Some common values are security, love, freedom, health, family, wealth, and truth. In my work with clients, I encourage them to clarify their 4-5 most important values. Identifying fundamental values makes it easier to choose jobs, partners, and even leisure activities. Values shape us as human beings and can determine how others see us. There are hundreds of value clarification exercises available. You can access an excellent personal values assessment at www.personalvalu.es. Our values are different at different times in our lives. We tend to be more idealistic when we are young. A younger person’s key value might be adventure or uniqueness, whereas an older person is more likely to value health or financial security.
People who have raised children are likely to have different values than people whose lives have centered around demanding professional careers. Values provide us with a strong motivation to act. There are multiple stories about mothers and fathers who lift cars off children and perform other acts of superhuman strength when their children are in danger. A single event can totally change our values hierarchy. A near-death experience, for example, can redefine what is important to us. Significant events often cause us to question what is essential. Our values can also be redefined by time or events. Wealth in your twenties is much different than what you would define as wealth in your sixties.
Knowing yourself is vital when making significant decisions. If integrity is important to you, then working at a company committed to the corporate value of integrity would be a good career decision. Otherwise, you might be in a job that asks you to do things you consider dishonest, acting against your values. Choosing your employer, mate, and friends who match your values means that those around you share your opinion of what is important. Values can guide even small decisions and choices. Are you going to lunch? The restaurant you pick could be related to your financial values, and what you choose to eat may be based on your health value. When you violate your values, you compromise your integrity. Compromising your integrity creates negative feelings of guilt and shame. Those negative feelings are just part of the damage that being out of integrity can cause. People have reported physical ailments caused by being out of integrity including headaches, gastrointestinal disorders, anxiety, and other stress related illnesses resulting from
Going against your values sends signals to your brain that you are not committed to your values and erodes your ability to trust yourself. Over time this damages your ability to create true motivation for yourself. Denying your values weakens what commitment means for you, making it difficult for you to truly commit to anything. When you align strongly with your values, your confidence increases, and life is more meaningful. There are over one hundred and fifty distinct values that make up the four or five that are fundamental cornerstones of our existence. Values are very personal, and your values could differ from anyone else’s including members of your family. Our values begin developing very early and evolve and develop over our entire lifespan. So, what’s important to you? Whether you value honesty, creativity, trust, or freedom, your values are driving forces in your life. Being aware of what your values are will give you clarity. In case you’re wondering, my core values are compassion, freedom, teaching, learning, and fun. Please share yours with me by text or in the comments.
I look forward to hearing from you.
Cami Miller is a business coach who works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com or 225-432-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.