When my son was about 7, he called to me from the playroom. “Mom, Leah called me the S-word!" I hoped that my daughter had not just called my son the S-word that came to my mind.
“What S-word?” I asked.
“Stupid!” he said with disgust.
Relieved it wasn’t the other S-word, I lectured both kids about name calling.
In business, there is an S-word that is sometimes treated with the same disgust as the “other S-word” and that word is structure. Structure gets a bad wrap because people see it as limiting, but when used well, it can be freeing. Some small businesses think they don’t need it. Some are ashamed they don’t already have it. Family businesses find it challenging to implement over tradition, and large businesses spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to identify and implement the elusive “right structure” which can save them millions.
There are three primary areas of structure in companies. The first is leadership or governance. Who is in charge? Who defines the vision and direction for the future? Second, what are the rules specific and implicit. Do the current rules serve the enterprise? Are there rules that need to be created or eliminated to ensure the organization’s successful functioning? Lastly, is division of labor and distribution of work. Roles and responsibilities must be clearly defined outlining what work gets done and by whom.
It can be easy to be overwhelmed when faced with the task of instilling structure into a loosely structured company, but it is not nearly as overwhelming as working without structure day after day. Most companies have at least an informal structure. If you walk in the door of a business and ask, “Who’s the boss?” Most companies can answer that question. Most companies have a standard way of doing things, but many do not assess whether their processes are the best way of doing things. In these times of rapidly changing business environment, businesses need to be nimble in execution of tasks.
How do you know that structure could help your company?
Do you find yourself solving the same problems over and over again? Structure can resolve them permanently.
Is Customer service a struggle? Companies that get it right, Chick-Fil-A, Disney, IKEA have set structures for serving their customers that ensure excellence every time.
Does key information get communicated to the people who need to know it? Structured communication can make sure that people receive the information they need to do their job.
Answering the following questions can contribute to creating a successful structure. Where is your company going? Do your employees know where your company is going? Do they speak up if they are unclear about what they are doing or why they are doing it? Do you know who is functioning well and who needs help? Does staff know who to ask for help? Are there processes in place to make sure that staff gets help when needed?
There are many stories about ways people put structure in their lives to make things easier. Steve Jobs had his black mock turtleneck, blue jeans, and New Balance sneakers. Mark Zuckerberg and Simon Cowell have a similar wardrobe hack. They never have to decide what to wear. It is a bit of structure that simplifies their lives. In the same way, companies can create structure to make things simple and insure consistency and quality.
Operating with no structure, or a weak structure is exhausting. People working in a business without structure must constantly make decisions that could have been built into a structure.
The person doing the job is often a great resource when streamlining repetitive tasks and putting structure in place. Ultimately three viewpoints need to be considered:
The company’s – How does the task need to be done to meet the company’s needs and expectations related to cost, efficiency and efficacy.
The customer’s – What does the customer want and need related to the task. If you are in a bookstore looking for a book, you don’t want to be directed to a section. You want someone to guide you to the book. It only takes a few minutes, but it increases the customer’s satisfaction immensely and ensures that they don’t leave empty handed.
The employee – What makes sense for the person doing the task. Are there aspects of the task that are tedious or boring that could be made better? Are there ways to do it more efficiently? Can some steps be eliminated? Should steps be added?
Rules and procedures make operations more efficient and operationally cost effective, and often easier to manage. Like a train “running on rails,” structure keeps the company on track and controls operations.
Whether your issue is recurring problems, delivering great customer service, or communication you don’t have to surrender to chaos. Structure is the key to thriving organizations, but it is even more important to struggling companies. Rapidly changing times, like we are experiencing now, make structure even more critical for success.
If you think structure could help your business, start with a problem that is small but occurs often and bugs you. Think about how you might put a structure in place that would eliminate most if not all the problems linked to that area. Start with something easy and keep it simple. Get an outsider’s perspective if needed. You’ll be pleased with the result.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.