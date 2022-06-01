Recently a good friend and his wife came to town to have lunch with me. We spent about two and a half hours talking, laughing, crying, and being with each other. We talked about things that were important to us. We ate a delicious meal during our visit, which we enjoyed even more because we were together. We didn’t exchange tangible gifts. We enjoyed each other’s company so much that the time we spent together was a gift. Whenever we spend time together, our conversation stays in my mind long after we part. In the presence of such friends being present is easy.
If you have read my articles very often, you know I don’t believe in multi-tasking. I know people who proudly declare themselves multitaskers, but I promise you, multi-tasking is a myth. The National Transportation Safety Board reports on the dangers of texting while driving. One of the most dramatic examples of failure to multitask. It states that texting while driving is the functional equal of driving with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit. Most of us have logged thousands of miles on automatic pilot, zoned out at the wheel, barely paying attention. We are in the drivers’ seat and piloting the car but are not 100% present. Driving, especially highway driving, is boring and doesn’t demand our total attention every minute. However, it requires more attention than we think. According to the National Safety Council, distracted driving kills eight people a day and injures many more. Those numbers are lower than they should be because many accidents resulting from distracted driving are not reported accurately. Most of us know someone who has been in an accident because of distracted driving, and many of us know someone killed by a distracted driver.
I once had an accident when I lived overseas that was an odd case of distracted driving. I was driving along a boulevard in Dubai when I saw a Bedouin (Nomadic type) walking on the side of the road behind his camel. It was common knowledge that camels would walk (and even run) out in front of one’s car. I slowed, watching that camel very carefully. As I watched the camel walking on the right side of the road, I did not see another camel step out from the median on my left, right in front of my car. The damage to my vehicle was not serious, but the damage to the camel was severe. The distracted driving cost that camel its life. I was lucky; I had camel insurance that paid for the camel and my car repair. I doubt that the police report stated that the accident resulted of distracted driving. Although the judge told me it was my fault, I still believe it was the camel’s fault. To combat the dangers of the preoccupied driver, many places, Dubai being one, have changed how their roads are engineered. Sidewalks with railings to protect pedestrians from themselves and distracted drivers. They manage merging traffic by limited egress, which also reduces accidents. Towns in California have blinking lights in the pavement of school crossings to get the attention of approaching drivers. Imagine how your mind must wander when doing more mundane things if one can be distracted doing something as important as driving.
It is not unusual to hear a friend describe something the two of you did together, but not remember the experience. If we can’t remember things that happened four or five years ago, how much of life are we really living? Where were we? Here are my best guesses for what might have kept us from being present. Our mind was busy. It could be that we were texting someone who was not present or thinking about what happened in the past or what would happen in the future. Are you the one taking pictures of what is happening so you can remember it later? If you haven’t heard of FOMO, it stands for fear of missing out. It is widespread. The paradox of FOMO is that many people with serious FOMO miss out because their fear of missing something keeps them from being fully present.
I hated taking a nap as a child because I didn’t want to miss anything. As an adult, I understand that everything I say yes to says no to something else. It is essential to make careful choices about what we say yes to and accept our choices. Imagine that you have two hundred dollars to spend on eating out in a month. You can have one pricey dinner, six to ten tasty meals, or twenty-five fast-food meals. If you spend six hours a week at the gym, you’re prioritizing your fitness. Saying yes to wellness is a time commitment and means saying no to unhealthy behaviors.
When you are present for an experience, the experience is richer, and we enjoy it more. We remember it later and feel good about the time we spent. Even more important, our presence is a gift we give others. I love it when I see a parent paying close attention as their child describes the day’s events. The way a child lights up when they receive focused attention from someone they love is fantastic. Focused attention means listening and being present with the other person. The times in your life that were your favorites involved focused attention. I remember fishing with my dad, watching my daughter in a play, and doing standup comedy with my son. Special times with those closest to me are my favorites, and I am grateful for so many of the incredible people I have had and continue to have in my life. The other day, I took one of those quizzes asking how many states you have visited. There were a couple of states that I wasn’t sure about. I have visited about forty-five. As I was debating, I asked myself, “If you don’t remember visiting Minnesota, can you say you were there?” It’s back on the list of states I want to visit.
There are 525,600 minutes in a year, 527,040 in a leap year. Remembering them all is not necessary. You spend about 153,720 sleeping, 43,800 eating, and another 50,000 or so bathing, dressing, and pooping. How many are we able to remember? I say, not enough of them. That is why I am committed to focusing on being more present. The moments I hold in my heart are the easiest to remember, so I will spend more time in my heart and less in my head.
Much of what I have learned about being present I learned from my dogs. They get excited many times each day. If we walk outside and the wind is blowing, they face the wind, put their nose in the air, and sniff. They get happy whenever they encounter a stranger or a friend. Today, I am making a declaration. When I take my walks, I will notice the feeling of the ground beneath my feet. I will breathe deeply and smell the air. I will pick up that goose feather and study it. I will notice how it feels when I brush it along my cheek. I will treasure the time I spend with people I care about. I will make a point of being in the here and now. I will live in the moments between the past and the future.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
