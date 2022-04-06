The human need to belong, is an emotional need to affiliate with and be an accepted member of a group. Even if we are not “joiners” per se, as humans we still have an inherent need to connect with others. When we belong, we get and give acceptance, support, and attention from and to members of the group. In Maslow’s pyramid of human needs, the need to belong lies just above the need for safety. Not only is it a critical need, but it is also at the core of who we are as people.
A study of college students done in 2020 established the link between overall wellbeing and belonging, and happiness. This study demonstrated the connection between the need belonging reduced anxiety, depression, hopelessness, loneliness, social anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. In other words, belonging is good medicine.
In a world of nearly eight billion people, and a country of nearly 300 million people, how is it possible that anyone could ever feel lonely. For many reasons, finding and developing authentic, compassionate relationships can be a challenge. Relationships in our younger years have their own challenges. When we are younger, however, we typically have more opportunities to come together. Sports teams, classes, and clubs put us together in middle school, high school and even college in ways not typical in adult life.
When we become adults, life makes far more claims on us than it does when we don’t have bills to pay, kids to raise, and a job to go to every day. We don’t have as much time to hang out with friends as we did when we were younger. Our friends find love relationships and start families and have less and less time to hang out with us. Even our very closest friends may find themselves relocating, leaving their friend network behind. Not only do we have to find a new friend, but they must find new friends in their new location.
Some friendships have expirations dates. We might get together with friends we haven’t seen in a while only to discover we have less and less in common with them than we once did. Things we used to think were funny now seem less amusing, and sometimes we find ourselves wondering when they changed, or when we did. What used to hold us together somehow no longer makes sense. They are different and we are different and somehow, the connection softens and not longer connects us.
Eventually, if we live long enough, we lose friends to illness and death. Eventually we are of an age where we gather at funerals and see the number of our contemporaries shrink with each passing. While this can be the hardest loss for us, it is also the least surprising. We know if we are lucky to live a long life, we will outlive those we care about.
The question we must ask sooner or later is, “How do we find a place to belong when our network of friends faces the onslaughts of life and time?” It makes sense to be intentional in developing friendships because belonging is so critically important to us all.
A great way to start is to list what you want in a friendship. Do you like people who make you laugh? Are you looking for people who you can have deep philosophical discussions with? Do you need people who will challenge you and help you to keep evolving?
Make a list of what a perfect friend for you would be like. Note not only what kind of personality they would have, but also what their interests and values are. We live in a time when politics has divided friends and families more and more. It is more important now than ever to identify friends who either share your opinions or have the ability to tolerate others who think differently. Think about the kinds of things you like to do. If you are adventurous, then you belong with people who have a high-risk tolerance. When younger, you might have been a person who partied a lot, lived hard. As an adult you might prefer people who like to hike or climb or ride motorcycles. Making a list is a good start to being able to identify the type of people with whom you want to spend time.
One of the easiest ways to find your people is to look for clubs or organizations where they gather. If you like computers, there are computer clubs in most cities. If you are more advanced than the others, you could be a mentor or teacher. Motorcycle, Bicycle, and running groups gather for rides and runs and usually have a gathering before or afterwards. Gardening groups, home brewers, church organizations, hunter and trappers groups, and women’s and men’s clubs. The goal of joining these groups is to meet likeminded people and spend time doing what you enjoy.
Once you know yourself and what you enjoy, you can begin to feel something you cannot feel alone, a sense of belonging. One of the hardest things about putting yourself out there is fear of judgement from other. We need to address our fears and to get over our own judgement. The person you judge as nerdy are the ones you may discover to be smart, funny, or a person who just “get” you. It is also important to put your self-consciousness aside and give others a chance to discover you as well.
If you are an introvert, you might find it particularly hard to put yourself out there. You are more likely to enjoy a small group of people rather than a large group. Many introverts are able to enjoy events if they have a job to do. Offer to run the registration table, run the music, or serve food. You get to say hello to everyone, and your responsibilities will distract you from your self-consciousness.
Most important of all, deepen your love for yourself. Not only does it make life easier to live, but it will also make you more attractive to those of you tribe that you want to attract. It's time to admit that the only person you are likely to meet in your house is the cable guy. Since he is not likely to fulfill your desire to connect with your tribe or to give you the sense of belonging that we humans crave, you must put yourself out there.
As you proceed to repeople your network, it is up to you. Create a sense of belonging takes effort. Seek out people with whom you have common interests. Reach out to others. Remember introducing yourself to others takes time and it will take patience. Be accepting. When you are working to establish connections, focus on similarities, not differences. Recognize that to create a new network you must be willing to be open to new ways of thinking.
Once you establish connections and find a place or group where you belong, you will grow to appreciate how the sense of belonging brings you joy. Remember there are others out there where you were before you cracked the code on finding their tribe. Reach out to others, not only is it a kindness, but also a great way to add to your tribe.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
