What makes me qualified to write about happiness? Well, I've been unhappy, and I've been happy. For the last 25 years I’ve been happy, and I recommend it over unhappiness. I often work with unhappy people, and I can usually help them find some contentment. It works best when they make specific changes in their worldview and expectations. The key lies in the discovery that happiness and unhappiness come from within. The following are my tips for happiness.
Accept that the source of your unhappiness may not be what you think it is. There are many reasons that people believe they are unhappy. People say, "I can't be happy until I have someone in my life." Later they may say, "I can't be happy as long as I'm married to the wrong person." While marriage often does provide a happiness boost, on average, it lasts about two years. That is for first marriages. Subsequent marriages tend to find the well-worn path created by previous unhappy marriages much quicker. Since the average cost of a wedding is $28,000, that happiness boost costs you about $14,000 each year. Marriage Encounter describes the stages of marriage as romance, disillusionment, misery, and joy. Many couples call it quits during disillusionment, and many more when they reach misery. While passion can be a good distraction from unhappiness, it doesn't usually last long enough. I don't have enough space for an article for full treatment on relationship happiness. Suffice to say that I believe focusing on being the right partner versus finding the right partner is a good start. You are the only person you have any control over. Most people who are happily married after 15 or more years will tell you, it takes time.
"If only I had that job I want/need/deserve." This statement summarizes what many people tell themselves about their unhappiness. I often have conversations with people who are very dissatisfied with their jobs, bosses, or compensation. I'm always curious about what triggered their unhappiness at this moment in time. Often, they have discovered that someone is making more money than they are, and they are mad. They were previously happy and believed that they had a good job and fair compensation. Then they found out someone was making more than they were. I have observed this as a problem for over 30 years. Someone is chugging along thinking that they are doing well, and BAM! They freak out when they find out that someone else is making more than they are. Pay inequity is even more common now.
Talent shortages mean that most companies cannot hire talent for what they are paying their current staff. They offer higher compensation to attract more employees. When existing employees find out what the new guy is earning, it creates a firestorm of discontent. A valuable employee then threatens to quit. Their employer might agree to raise their salary, but often, the damage is done. Even if they decide to stay, they feel resentful. The same resentment occurs when someone feels they were passed over for a promotion. We once had an employee who had gotten in a fight on a customer's property with a less experienced worker that we had assigned to work with him. Months later, we promoted someone to a supervisor role, and he was angry that we hadn't offered him the position. He voiced his discontent to everyone who would listen. We were able to move past the crisis of emotions, but he never was able to let go of his resentment.
"How can I be happy knowing that (fill-in-the-blank) might happen at any time." If what "might" happen is in the way of your happiness, you are consciously or unconsciously working at being miserable. It is true that planes crash, people get terminal illnesses, and S*** happens. That doesn't mean you should live your life in dread. I once had an in-law who confessed to me that she never got excited about anything because she would be disappointed if it didn't happen. The problem was that not looking forward to anything did not prevent disappointment. It only stopped the joy of anticipation. Trying to avoid disappointment dampened her enjoyment of the good things that did happen. That was over 30 years ago, and it is one of the saddest things I have ever witnessed.
I have worked with families of cancer patients who could not let go of their fear of losing them, even after their loved ones went into remission. When my son was born, I slipped into this outlook briefly. He was a normal healthy baby, but I would check on him three or four times an hour and often wake him up to ensure he was ok. After about five days of this, we were both exhausted. After spending some time in prayer, I had a conversation with myself. I accepted that I did not know how long God had planned for him to be in my life. And I had to realize that I was squandering the time I did have by living in fear of losing him. I committed to making every minute count and loving him without worrying about the future. It has made all the difference in my life and our relationship.
Older people might think, "My chance for happiness has passed." Happiness doesn't come with an expiration date. I have friends who are happy in their sixties, seventies, and eighties. Research confirms that older people are more joyful and satisfied with their lives than younger people. Older people experience more positive and fewer negative emotions. Three separate studies have found that positive emotional experience peaked at ages 64, 65, and 79, respectively. If you ask an older person if they would like to be twenty-five again, most will say no thanks.
When we recognize that life doesn't last forever, our perspective about life begins to change. We find ourselves living more in the present and focusing our time on the things that matter the most. Relationships become more important, and we become more particular. I noticed this when my mom was in her late seventies. After my dad died, she moved to a new part of town, joined a new church, and re-peopled her network with new friends. I thought she would have a hard time, but she made it look effortless. One day we were sitting on her porch, and one of her neighbors drove by and honked, and I said, "Oh, is that one of your friends?" She replied, "Not really. She gossips too much." I was proud of my mom for choosing to be around people she enjoyed. I adopted that attitude, it has served me well, and I recommend it to others.
There are exceptions. While people tend to become wiser with age, others never grow up. Those who cannot let go of resentment and resignation can be difficult to be around. Like some medicines, they are better in small doses. If we live for 80 years, we have 4,000 weeks in our lives. If you are sixty, you have already used three-fourths of your weeks. Doesn't it make sense to use the time you have left wisely?
I did promise you the secret to happiness. Happiness is an inside job. The most important thing you can do to get happy is to get out of your head and into your heart. Send love to those around you, laugh often, and never pass up an opportunity to smile. You create the world around you; make it a happy one.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
