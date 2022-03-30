The book, A Purpose Driven Life by Pastor Rick Warren was published two decades ago. Over fifty million copies were sold, yet even more people are looking for meaning in their lives now as were then. While it answered the question, “Why am I here?” for some people, others find themselves still searching.
One of the problems with not knowing your life’s purpose is the inability to get a real sense of meaning from life. When people do not know their life’s purpose, they have difficulty focusing. They find themselves changing directions, jobs, and relationships. It is as though they are searching for something that cannot be found. When people don’t know their purpose, they often say yes to too many things. It is as though they are searching for something that will give them the satisfaction they crave. Searching and never finding it results in high levels of stress and frustration.
Much of the busyness we experience comes from trying to do everything. Knowing your purpose allows you to do less because you can be very targeted in your actions. One thing seems to be true of everyone I’ve met who knows their purpose — knowing why they are on earth shifts something inside them. They have an integrity that comes from knowing why they are here.
Discovering one’s purpose does not come from reading one book or having one experience. The heavens don’t part, and there is no harp music or trumpets. The process is gradual. Even when people have life-changing experiences, the growth from those experiences is incremental. John Lennon sang about Instant Karma in 1970, but while the thought of Karma instantly punishing wrongdoers sounds good to those wronged, Karma, like growth, takes time. We humans, however, are impatient beings. Warren said, God is never in a hurry, but he is always on time. It is not your Karma that keeps you in the dark, it is your mind. There is an old Chinese proverb, “It is better to light a candle, than to curse the darkness.” In other words, in the face of discontent or despair, it is better to do good then to complain.
We are often so busy acquiring things to prove ourselves and we allow those objects to replace the most important thing in life, love. I appreciate that we can love a breathtaking scene in nature or a delicious meal, but that is not the kind of love I mean. The love we give to another person without expectation for personal gain is what makes life worthwhile. We sometimes must remind ourselves that our valuables do not determine our value.
We often question why we are here when our path leads us through painful times. The loss of a loved one or a serious illness causing someone we love to suffer deeply makes us suffer as well. It is pain that ignites the passion for changing things that need to change. Warren says, “It is during suffering that we learn to pray our most authentic, heartfelt, honest-to-God prayers.” What most people are unaware of is that the need to change or create change usually start out as a whisper or a nudge and become more dramatic each time we ignore them.
If life is a metaphor, what story does your life tell? If life is shaped by the way we see it, we should pay attention to how we live life and how we view our life. It is important to live life with intention and view our lives with consciousness. Life is too important to allow ourselves to live on autopilot. Everything we do starts with a thought. All change begins with a thought, whether we are aware of it or not. The more aware we are, the more of our purpose we can live.
Numerous shifts take place on the journey to meaning. We must think about ourselves less and think about others more. We must shift our thinking from local to global and finite to infinite. One of the most significant problems we face with living in this modern world is thinking short-term when we live life-long term.
You are a custom-designed, one-of-a-kind, original masterpiece. Nearly everyone ever born has had the same three questions. We all want to know our identity, significance, and impact. When we ask, “Who am I?” Answers relate to family, culture, education, jobs, spiritual, and to our painful experiences. The question “Do I matter?” has its explanation in those we care about and those who care about us. Lastly, we ask, “What is my place in life?” If you find your inability to answer the question “What is my place in life?” frustrating, you are in good company. People feel frustrated when they don’t have the answer. It is not something we “Just know.” There are, however, 25,550 days in most lives, doesn’t it make sense for us to spend some of them pondering these profound questions.
Unfortunately, the path one person takes to discover meaning in their life is personal. It doesn’t necessarily help others to find their way. One of the questions we need to ask is, “What brings us joy?” It is vital to recognize the distinction between joy and pleasure in answering that question. Pleasure is happiness felt for an instant. It is finite. Joy is happiness sustained over time and it is infinite. Joy is a state of being, happiness, and peace that lasts even through the less pleasurable times. Another way of thinking is that joy arises from within, and pleasure comes from outside ourselves.
What brings many people meaning is finding something bigger than themselves that they are on this earth to do. Finding that thing is not easy. A great way to start is by doing something for someone who can’t return the favor. Notice how that makes you feel. After doing this a few times, you will begin to sense a direction for yourself. Focusing on ourselves does not help us find our purpose. Our purpose lies outside ourselves. Sending love out in the world is the best way to improve your own life.
There are over a hundred excellent books on the meaning of life, my favorites are: The Alchemist, Man’s Search for Meaning, and The Five People You Meet in Heaven. If you aren’t quite ready to commit to searching your own soul, these easy reads can help you to begin by learning more about the journey others have taken to meaning.
If you are ready, willing, and able to find your purpose in life, commit a few of those 25,550 days to read and follow the suggestions found in Rick Warren’s book, A Purpose Driven Life. It’s just a start, but it will answer some of the questions you have about your life’s purpose. No book will answer all your questions, but if you think of finding your purpose as a journey this book can serve as a map for at least part of the trip. Keep in mind that the map is not the territory and remember to trust yourself first.
Henry David Thoreau said, “What lies before us and what lies behind us are small matters compared to what lies within us. And when we bring what is within us into the world, miracles happen.”
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.