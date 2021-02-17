It has been a year since COVID-19 claimed its first victim in the US. The past year has taxed nearly everyone no matter their age or socio-economic status. Most people deal with uncertainty on some level even during normal times. This year not only has uncertainty been greater, but we experienced high levels of stress at work and at home, eliminating the possibility of escape.
Many people are experiencing pandemic fatigue or what some therapists call the Pandemic Wall. In the early stages of the pandemic, many people watched as the death toll ticked up, up, up, checking the numbers daily, sometimes even more often. Rampant misinformation in the beginning made it difficult to know what to believe. Over time, chronically high levels of adrenalin have led people to feel exhausted and apathetic. If you’ve been feeling emotionally zapped, you are not alone.
When humans are faced with danger, the natural response is either fight or flight. Adrenalin is rapidly released into the body and cortisol levels rise. Normally, after the danger passes, we calm down and our adrenalin and cortisol levels return to normal. When the danger is not something we can fight or run away from, we can have high levels of adrenalin circulating through our bodies for an extended time. This can be caused by stress, pain, inflammation, poor sleep, anger, or fear.
Chronically high levels of cortisol and adrenaline affect different people in different ways.
Here are some of the problems that can occur:
•Memory and concentration problems
•Irritability
•Anxiety and/or depression
•Problems falling or staying asleep
•High blood pressure
•Apathy
•Elevated blood glucose levels
•Lowered sex hormones
Adrenaline and cortisol over an extended period of time can result in cortisol resistance, reducing our ability to handle stress. This interferes with the way our bodies regulate the inflammatory process and reduces our capacity to resist disease. Exactly what we don’t need in the middle of a pandemic!
Even now, with promising news of the vaccines becoming more available, our bodies cannot return to normal because of the many uncertainties that remain. Where can we get the vaccine? Should I take the vaccine? How long will the vaccine protect me? What can I expect? So many questions remain unanswered.
Most of us have adopted new ways to cope. People have taken up hobbies such as writing, reading, photography, or exercise. Others have started family fun activities like bike riding together or outdoor movie nights. If you find yourself doing any kind of binging, whether drinking, watching TV, eating, or even exercising you may be increasing, not decreasing your stress.
Here are my top 7 tips for reducing stress:
1. Take yourself lightly. Stress can make us way too serious. Find something that makes you laugh and enjoy it for 30 minutes or longer each day. Taking a break from the heaviness of life is a winning strategy.
2. Sleep well. A good night’s sleep reduces stress. If you find yourself tired after 8 or 9 hours of sleep, a sleep app like Sleep Cycle can help you improve sleep quality. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. You might be surprised to discover that you need less sleep, not more.
3. Exercise. If your work is mostly mental, your body may go through several cycles of increased stress each day. Exercise will give you the chance to burn off tension and stress.
4. Eliminate toxins from your life. This is not only toxic substances, but also toxic people. There may be some people in life that you need to pause for 30 days.
5. Unplug from things that cause you stress. TV, social media, and the internet can leave you feeling anxious, helpless, and hopeless. Limit screen time and spend the reclaimed time doing things you love. If your calendar is unmanageable, try changing appointment length from an hour to 30 minutes. When people have 30 minutes with you instead of an hour, they tend to get right to the point.
6. Do what you need to do to stay healthy physically, mentally, or spiritually. Take care of your body with diet and exercise. If you feel better using a mask, hand sanitizer, and avoiding crowds, do it. If the way you worship has been affected, set aside time for prayer or meditation, and connect with your spirituality in whatever way brings you peace.
7. Cut yourself some slack! Be kind to yourself. You have just been through a hell of a year.
It’s important to know that although things may never get back to exactly the way they were before, we won’t be on high alert forever. We are already seeing signs that things are getting better. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or apathy, a therapist can teach specific techniques that will help. Spend time virtually with friends who leave you feeling happy. Schedule a virtual game night with people local, around the country or around the world. Zoom and House Party make it possible to stay connected with people you don’t see often.
Recognize that those around you may be struggling as well. Sometimes a kind word or gesture can make a big difference. Taking care of yourself is the best strategy.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
