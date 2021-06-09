Last week I shared some insights into time management that I hope you found valuable. As I was writing that article, I realized that one piece would not be long enough to cover time management tactics and to address what makes time management so tricky; the timewasters. This week I will share the top five greatest time wasters that I have come across and strategies to deal with them effectively. If you have one that I fail to address (especially if you have a solution for it), please leave your time waster and the key to mastering it in the comments below. I'd love to hear from you.
• Interruptions – Some companies were surprised to find that many employees were more productive when working from home during the shutdown than they were in the office. I know that there are plenty of interruptions at home: kids needing a snack, tasks that you've been meaning to do suddenly becoming essential, and even that chocolate cake in the refrigerator that keeps calling your name. A couple of things that made this increased productivity possible: reduction in commute time and the ability to tune out your kids, which many parents already had developed. Dealing with your coworkers who interrupt you is a little more complicated. Whether your work interruptions are a chatty coworker or a demanding boss, having chunks of time without interruption is productivity magic. Sometimes an interruption can be an emergency, but it is still an interruption.
How do you eliminate interruptions? There is no magic solution, but here are some things that have worked for me and others.
1. Shut them out. Close the door, and if you have little ones, put a sign on the door reminding them that you are working. If your little ones are tiny, you may have to modify your time blocks so that they get to see you often at intervals during the day. Make the time you are with them memorable.
2. In the office, if coworkers interrupt you, have a do not disturb sign on your door. It doesn’t have to say, “Go Away!” It can politely say, "On a tight deadline, please don't interrupt."
3. When someone comes into your office space to talk to you about something, stand up. Standing will discourage them from sitting down and getting comfortable and will shorten the meeting time. I once had a coworker who would come into my office and made themselves at home. I knew I had to do something, so after 15 minutes, I stood up and said, "Thanks for stopping by," and walked them to the door. They felt a little rushed but respected my time more after that.
4. When you call someone, it is polite to check if they are busy before you launch into your request. On cell phones, you can set up a response to send callers by text such as, “I can’t talk right now, feel free to text me, and I will respond as soon as I can." That way, people won't think you are ignoring them, and their text response might enable you to meet their needs without long phone conversations.
• Meetings – John Cleese has a hilarious video called Meetings, Bloody Meetings. If your company culture does not have procedures to ensure meeting effectiveness, they will often waste time. Prepared agendas, careful allocation of time, and keeping minutes, so the actions agreed upon during the meeting carry some accountability are methods to make meetings more productive. Too many meetings? Consider changing weekly meetings to biweekly and biweekly meetings to monthly.
• Digital Devices and Social Media – These could each have their category, but for the sake of space, I have combined them into one. There is some debate as to what the biggest offender is. Checking your phone, Facebook, surfing the internet, and the interruptions of notifications (when your phone dings, whistles, or beeps) are all guilty of taking your attention away from where you most need it to be. In addition to Facebook, there is the distraction of TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and countless other apps that demand your attention and steal your time. We've all experienced it. We go online to see how to spell secretary, and the next thing we know, 30 minutes have passed, and we have spent it viewing cat videos, watching Pewdiepie, shopping for a kayak, or lost in any one of the countless black holes of the internet. Did I mention games? I know that that candy isn’t going to crush itself, but to take control of your time, especially if you have a highly addictive personality, by keeping the video games off your phone!
• Distractions – you might think interruptions and distractions are the same things, but they are different. Interruptions actively disrupt the flow of thought and work, whereas distraction pulls your attention away from whatever you are working on at that moment. Interruptions expect your attention, and distractions steal your attention. Regardless of whether something is a distraction or an interruption, they both test our ability to focus. Clear your workspace to minimize distractions. Using a timer helps me stay focused while I complete a task.
• Multitasking – I have read countless articles arguing whether men or women are better at multitasking. The answer is STOP IT! Neuroscience tells us that there is no such thing as multitasking. What most people call multitasking is switch-tasking. They are moving our attention back and forth between two different tasks. Multitasking does not increase productivity. Many studies have shown that people who attempt to multitask are less productive than single taskers by as much as 40%. One of the most dangerous forms of multitasking is texting while driving. The nature of attention you give your phone when texting guarantees that your driving is going to suffer. So, if there is one behavior I can convince you to stop when it comes to time management, it's texting while driving. I've never gotten a text that was more important than my life or the life of another. And by the way, the worse you are at driving, the more dangerous texting while driving is.
You now know the biggest, most common time management challenges. There are others, including perfectionism, procrastination (which probably deserves an article of its very own), saying yes to every request, and the failure to establish a routine. Once you identify your biggest time management challenges, set a plan for overcoming them. Very few of us have more hours than we need in a day. Taking better care of our time will make our days more valuable.
I know I haven’t touched on everyone’s time waster, so if you have one that you have overcome, or one that is still a challenge, put it in the comment section. Your experience may help someone else.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
