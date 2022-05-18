One of the frustrations I often hear is that there is not enough time to get everything done. If you are a person who feels there are not enough minutes in the day, there is help for you. I can’t offer you more minutes in the day, but I can share some strategies that will help you use those minutes better.
If you haven’t set goals, make a quick list of what you want to accomplish over the next six months to a year. Then break those goals down into monthly, weekly, and daily goals. If thinking ahead six months to a year overwhelms you, start with monthly or daily goals. When you master those, you can begin setting goals for longer periods. Avoid setting too many goals or choosing goals that are not possible for you. You must also be careful about setting your goals too low. If you read six books a year, set your sights on more. Your next goal could be to read eight or even ten books a year. Some successful people suggest that you not only read new books but also re-read three or four books that were significant for you in the past. As we grow, we can learn even more by re-reading books that influenced us in the past.
Make a list of all the tasks you want to get done today or this week. Identify which of these tasks are going to yield the greatest benefit. If you have ten tasks, you will find two or three of them are the most important. The Pareto Principle (the 80/20 rule) states that 80% of consequences come from 20% of causes. The challenge of managing time is that the more critical 20% can feel overwhelming. When overwhelmed, we find ourselves spending precious time on tasks that will make little difference to our goals. Distinguish between important and urgent tasks. Stephen Covey teaches when we fail to take care of important things, they become urgent. Problems and crises are the results. The result is that we have too many things to do.
Send the mail to the right address. Someone else’s urgent priority may not belong on your to-do list. If you love helping people or are a people pleaser to your detriment, learn to say no. Learn to say no. Our overwhelm often has to do with saying yes when someone asks us to help them. While it could be satisfying to help another, it can also swallow up the time you need to do your tasks. When others stop delegating their tasks to you, you will have more time to do what you need most. If you have kids, teach them to plan and prioritize as well. If you don’t deliver forgotten cleats, homework, or lunches, your kids will live and be less likely to forget what they need in the future. Sometimes it’s ok to be the meanest mom or dad in the world. It can be character-building for them and freedom for you.
Create a system for ranking tasks. I like to use an ABC, 123 system. I make a list of my tasks for the day or week and rank them in order of importance. A-level tasks are vital. These are tasks that must be done, or serious consequences will occur. Things like important medical appointments, submitting a proposal, or critical meetings. B-level tasks have value, but the consequences of not achieving them are less dire. They are important but not vital. C-level tasks are things you’d like to do, but they are lower in importance, and you should do them only when you have time. Undone C-Tasks result in minimal consequences. Once you have prioritized your tasks in order of importance, rank them in order, and you can complete them. A-Tasks should be first unless there is a B-Task that logistically makes sense to do first. If you need to drop off dry cleaning and are passing by the cleaners, it makes sense to take the time to do it since you are nearby anyway. If your first A-Task is in a nearby town and your gas tank is empty, filling your gas tank will be B-1. Imagine that you have six tasks to do today. You must submit a proposal, fill up your car, meet with a new client, have date night with your spouse, outline a presentation, unsubscribe to emails, and get a haircut. Determining which are A, B, and C tasks depends on you and your priorities. In my life, A-Tasks are date night, submitting a proposal, and meeting with a new client. Outlining a presentation may be an A or B-Task, depending on the audience or the fee. I can outline a presentation for a career day in about 10 minutes, but the outline for an executive retreat is more important and will take much longer. Look ahead so that you complete tasks before they become urgent. Filling up the car is a B-Task that you can do after work on the way home, so it won’t clutter your schedule the following day.
After you prioritize the level of importance, identify the order in which you will complete tasks. If you must do a B-level task first thing in the morning it is B-1. An A-Task that you must do at 9 a.m. would be A-2. Even though the second task is more important, you don’t rank it A-1 because you can’t do it first. Because of their low-level importance, do C-level tasks when you have time. C-Tasks can distract us from the more important A and B tasks.
Remember that taking care of yourself is essential. If you skip lunch every day or reschedule a medical or dental appointment because you are busy, you are asking for a breakdown. If you neglect your health, your body will eventually make you pay attention. The longer you put it off; the more serious (and expensive) the intervention will be. If you tend to make self-care a C-level priority, reconsider your own importance.
Create strategies for the completion of repeated tasks. I once had a mentor whose goal was to never run an errand. If you have repetitious tasks, figure out ways to schedule, delegate or automate them. The result can be the addition of more time to your days. Automating bill pay is how many people take these tasks off their to-do lists. Hiring someone to do jobs that you don’t enjoy gets those things done and can make your life more joyful. You can make your life more better by hiring someone to clean your house, do yardwork, groom the dog, or detail your car. I have talked to many people who work all week and spend their entire Saturday cleaning the house. When asked how much they would pay for an extra day of their week, it is always more than a good housekeeper would charge. Delegating tasks is also a great strategy for tasks you want done but can’t seem to make yourself do. Examples of these tasks might be spring cleaning, sorting a closet, or organizing an office.
After a few weeks of working on your priority tasks to achieve your goals, reevaluate your goals and your tasks. You will see ways to fine-tune your goals and tasks. Many notice several tasks on their to-do lists that they never manage to get done. Examine those tasks and decide whether you should take them off your to-do list. If they must be done, and you know you are not likely to do them, figure out a strategy for getting them done. If you have a spouse or partner who expects you to do tasks on their to-do list, have a conversation. It is challenging to get your to-dos done, much less yours and someone else’s. It could be possible to divide the tasks so that you each can take some tasks off each other’s to-do list. Sometimes doing someone else’s tasks can be more enjoyable than doing your own.
If you think you are good at multitasking, stop fooling yourself. Multitasking myth it is always switch-tasking. Your brain doesn’t do two things at once. It goes back and forth, dividing your attention means the tasks take longer to complete than if you focus on each one. Planning tasks can mean you make better use of your time. For example, if you are cleaning the house, you can start the laundry and vacuum, stopping to fold the laundry between rooms. You are still switching tasks, but you can move to another task because the machine is doing the laundry.
Time management should include self-care. It is essential to be efficient and remember to schedule time for rest and fun. When you take time on the weekend to refresh, you will be more productive when you return to work. If you take a vacation, create a plan, and do things you love, but don’t overfill your time running around doing too many things. Give yourself time for a walk or a hike, a long swim, or a hot bath, especially those things you enjoy but don’t have time for when working.
The average human spends an estimated 692,040 hours on earth. It sounds like a lot of time, but when we come to the end of them, we will wish we had had more. It makes me happy to know that we can take action that adds more time to our lives by managing our time.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
