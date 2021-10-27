This past weekend we took a trip to the woods to celebrate my birthday. When I say "the woods," I don't mean the nearest place where there are a lot of trees. We are in the forest as I write this article. To be specific, the Homochitto National Forest near Gloster, Mississippi. This forest retreat offers peace, quiet, and time to reflect. I wanted to unplug, and here, one doesn’t have a choice. No internet, no cell signal, and no tv mean true quiet. Full disclosure, I did go up to the gate yesterday for a phone call that I needed to make, but for the most part, we have left civilization behind for better or worse, and in my opinion, it has been for better. The first day we were struck by how quiet it was. We heard no birds, saw no squirrels, rabbits, or deer, and the only sound was the occasional leaf letting go and drifting to earth. The second day, I saw a few spiders, but the only sound was falling leaves hitting the forest floor again. Today, the third day, I heard crows calling to their brethren and the faint, far away caws as they were answered. After sitting quietly for a while, I heard more birds. Chirps, cheeps, tweets, the songs of birds large and small. Finally, I saw six crows flying along following the creek.
The questions I ask myself are, “Were all of these sounds here yesterday, but I wasn’t quiet enough to hear them? Did our arrival disturb the normal activity of the forest for a day and a half?” While walking the dogs, I've seen evidence of animals having bedded down for the night, and the occasional pile of scat from an animal much bigger than my pups, proof that there are animals in the area. As I sit here on the porch this morning and write this article, five crows have flown in and perched on nearby trees. There are still enough leaves on the trees to conceal them, but crows are not quiet birds, and I know they are there. I suspect that they are observing me. When a breath of wind blows, the trees whisper to one another, and there is a shower of leaves letting go and falling to the forest floor.
This incredible feeling I get from nature is no surprise. When I returned to Louisiana after living in Dubai for 7 years, I missed the desert. On my return trips, I would drive out to the desert and sit on a dune listening to the wind and watching the sunset's changing colors. My daughter is with us this weekend. She lived in the Sierra Nevada for 5 years and worked 3 seasons at Yosemite and Kings Canyon National Forests.
In the same way that I pine for the desert, she misses the mountains and forests of northern California. Since the highest peak in Louisiana is the height of a cell phone tower, she loves every opportunity to return to northern California. This morning, she set out on a hike before I got out of bed. I could tell that being in the woods was good for her too. I hiked down to the creek yesterday and enjoyed being in nature with my pups and God, who created it all; I found that my own thoughts were finally beginning to quiet.
If you were to ask me, “What is it you love about being in a rustic cabin in the woods,” I would sip my salted caramel coffee and remember that everyone’s idea of “roughing it” is different. Having a mattress, coffeemaker, and air conditioning are rustic enough for me. Hannah Fries in Forest Bathing Retreat said, “Simple acts of connection—with a landscape, with animals, or with other people—can go a long way in helping us feel whole again, both physically and emotionally.” In the business of the world we live in today, getting quiet doesn't have to mean leaving every comfort behind.
“SQUIRREL!” I just got a glimpse of a squirrel’s tail as it moved behind a tree. It makes me wonder if the forest is beginning to wake up or if I am….
I am fortunate in that my job is not stressful. As a coach, I listen and ask questions that open my client’s mind to possibilities. Most people are not very good listeners, and my success is not based on my wisdom but the wisdom of my clients that I help them tap into. It helps that I have been doing this for many years and that I have great clients, but the last couple of days have reminded me of something else. We are surrounded by noise, both external and internal. Unlike many people, there is very little about my job that stresses me out, yet it has taken me a day and a half to be quiet enough to be fully present. Today I realize that I don't take the time to be fully present often enough. It's not that hard to do, and with a little planning, a three-day weekend can be enough. Apparently, there are a lot of people who crave this type of getaway. There are two cabins on this property. They are far enough apart that you can hardly see one from the other. The former occupants of this cabin left the day we got here, and the next ones come the afternoon we leave. According to the reviews and the guest book, they are all seeking the peace of nature.
I'm not sure it's possible to maintain this level of peace upon returning to the activities of life. Still, I hope that by anchoring this peaceful feeling, I can quiet my heart and visit this tranquility whenever I choose. Next time I am kayaking on Lake Martin or walking around the arboretum, I would like to feel like this within a few minutes rather than a few days. Some people might call this an intention or an affirmation. I call it a prayer.
If you have a favorite spot where you like to go to recharge and center, put it in the comments or email me at the address below. I will, in return, send you my list of favorite peaceful stays.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
