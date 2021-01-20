In business and in life, trust is the secret sauce of relationships. Merriam Webster defines trust as ‘a firm belief in the character, strength, or truth of someone or something.’ Gaining and keeping the trust of clients and referral partners can set you and your company apart from your competitors.
Trust is a critical driver of our economy. Its competitive advantage lies in the fact that people like to do business with people they know, like, and trust.
Each of us approaches trust differently based on one’s character and experience. Here are some examples:
•“You can’t trust anybody.” (Because once upon a time someone failed you)
•“I’m slow to trust. (If you want me to trust you, you must earn it)
•“Of course, I trust him, he’s family!” (And besides, he just got out of jail and deserves a break)
•“He’s a great guy! I trust him!” (Actually, you just met him, but so far, he hasn’t given you any reason NOT to trust him)
Trust is seldom absolute. It is not something we have or don’t have. For most people, trust builds slowly. It is fragile early in a relationship, usually starting conditionally and growing stronger over time as trustworthiness is repeatedly proven.
One of the most common barriers to trust is the fear that if we trust the wrong person we will look like a fool. That fear can trigger a chain reaction where the inability to trust others damages relationships because someone who cannot trust is often perceived as untrustworthy.
Trust, for most of us, begins the same way. We meet someone and they show us that they keep their promises and their commitments, big and small. Trust can grow most quickly when we “meet our commitments” to another person. For example, if I consider time important, I will be at our 12:00 meeting at 11:50 or even earlier. I want to be sure that I am there on time. I am a person who does what they say they are going to do. If you are a person for whom promptness is important, and I have kept you waiting 15-20 minutes by the time I get there, you may feel my tardiness is an indication that I don’t value your time and trust takes a hit. Quite simply, if you cannot work a clock, no one’s likely to trust you with more complicated things. Hundreds of small promises happen every day and your ability to keep those promises indicate to others whether or not you are trustworthy.
“I’ll call you right back.”
“I’ll take care of it.”
“Our guys will be there between 9:00 and 10:00.”
“I’ll email that to you.”
Here is what keeping your promises in business means to others:
•Competence - we are capable of doing what we say we are going to do, and we do it
•Reliability – we do it right and when we said we were going to do it
•Honesty – we do at the quality and for the price we agreed upon
•Benevolence – we show others we care about them demonstrating that we can be trusted to show them respect and to consider their needs and concerns
Trust must be more than just a “feeling.” It should be openly agreed upon. Trust in business relationships is an investment, both emotionally and financially. In trust in the business world, there is no room for assumptions.
People we trust would never say,
“Why are you making this a big deal?”
“It’s just business.”
“I thought you knew…”
“It is what it is,”
In a trusting relationship, people address problems quickly. They identify where the breakdown of trust occurred, and they have conversations to repair the damage. They check back frequently to make sure that the damage is repaired and does not recur, and the parties are extra careful in their actions and their words not to damage trust again. This enables those with whom we have important business relationships to see that we value them as a person and that the relationship is important. This increases the likelihood that they will consider rebuilding the trust between the two of you important.
Trust is not a one and done thing. There is no finish line. It is more like a living thing that must be fed and nurtured. Here are a few ways you can nurture trust:
•Under promise and overdeliver. It is not uncommon to underestimate what we can do, by when and how much it will cost. Managing expectations makes it easier to keep our promises and wow our customers.
•Give credit to others when they deserve it. People who share credit inspire their teams to be brighter and to work harder.
•Be stingy with blame. When you take responsibility yourself, it increases the trust others have in you because they are not worried about being thrown under the bus.
•Put yourself in the other person’s shoes. Self-Orientation or benevolence is not about thinking less of ourselves, but thinking of ourselves less.
•Be honest - Honesty is the basis of trust. Get comfortable admitting when you don’t know something or when you are wrong.
•Be reliable – If you say you will do it, do it.
Finally, you cannot fake it. It may take someone a little time to determine whether you are competent, it only takes about 100th of a millisecond for someone to make an initial impression regarding your honesty and benevolence. Managing trust in your relationships will take time to master but it will yield positive results in business and in life.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
