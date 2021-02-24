When a client tells me that they need business to be better, my first question is, “Are you delivering the very best service you can?” I usually get one of two answers. One is, “How did you know?” The other is “We give great service!” Both are negative answers to my question. Most businesses cannot deliver ‘the absolute best service possible’. There are lots of reasons, but if you have ever had the pleasure of being served by the small percentage of companies that deliver the best, you will understand the value of great customer service.
That doesn’t mean it is not worth striving to deliver the best service you possibly can. Customer service is an important competitive advantage. Excellent customer service involves delivering the customer what they want and need whether it’s a product, a service, or information. Knowing what the customer wants and needs and delivering it in a timely manner creates a positive relationship. When an authentic relationship is built between your company and the customer, it differentiates your business.
Some friends of mine were shopping for a car. After getting quoted a price by a local dealer they were told it was absolutely the lowest he could go. He claimed he was losing money on the deal. They decided to check a dealer in another state. That dealer quoted them a price $1200 dollars cheaper than their local dealer. Then he offered them two plane tickets to come pick up the car. They bought the car from him and took a little minivacation on the trip home. I learned the story when they shared it with over 300 people. Good advertising for $300!
Customers are becoming increasingly savvy as shoppers, and the best way to differentiate your business and win customers is through excellent service. Not only did the local dealer lose the deal, but he lost all future deals because his false claim that he was “losing money”.
How do you deliver a level of service that wows your customer?
• Know what your customer wants and needs. Follow market trends and buying patterns and ask them! “How is it you chose to shop with us today?” It’s a great question but it’s just a start. What was it about the ad, or the referral, or the store that brought them to you? Now you are beginning to learn what is important to the customer.
• Once you know what your customer wants and needs, be absolutely sure that your employees know and how important it is that they serve your customers in an exceptional way. Ever been to a restaurant where the manager was flitting around asking if everything was ok, and yet, everything was not ok? Make sure your actions communicate that customer satisfaction is more than a slogan!
• Be sure your employees have what they need to take care of the customer. If your policies prevent your employees from making a small decision that is important to your customer, they won’t be able to solve problems. If satisfying simple requests is not possible, customer service is not part of your culture.
• Make sure the needs of your employees are met. If they are not “feeling the love,” they will not be ready, willing, or able to take care of customers. Communicating in word and deed that their well-being is important to you and to the company builds loyalty.
• Be sure your employees know what successful customer service looks like. Back them up when they try to deliver great service and teach them the value of a long-term customer. If satisfying the customer isn’t important to an employee, you have hired the wrong person.
• Praise publicly and discipline privately. Helping an employee save face after a mistake will pay dividends beyond what you can know. Never let a customer abuse an employee. When you stand up for your people, your people will stand up for you.
• Celebrate success. When a woman got a flat tire outside of Nordstrom’s, a salesclerk came out and changed it for her as she shopped. Sounds crazy, but that is their service culture. Celebrating that type of initiative ensures everyone knows that the goal is to go above and beyond expectations.
Satisfying customers is not rocket science. Some can be difficult, but most are incredibly easy to please. I witnessed a woman losing her mind because a clerk had failed to bag a loaf of bread she had purchased, and she was all the way home before she realized it was missing. She came back to the store and was reaming out the manager. The manager waited calmly until the woman wound down and asked, “What can I do to make this right?” The woman thought for a minute and said, “I want a 2-liter Coke.” The manager nodded to a clerk who ran to the soft drink aisle and came back with two 2-liter Cokes, regular and diet. The smart manager bagged them up and apologized for the inconvenience. The woman left with a big smile on her face because she felt heard and compensated.
How much is enough? You know the value of a customer for your business, how competitive your market is and what your markup is on certain items. You can usually offer a customer something that satisfies them and, usually, it doesn’t cost much. If a customer makes unreasonable demands, counter offering can identify an acceptable solution. They will appreciate that you really want to make things right by them.
In this time of working remotely, taking the time to let your employees know you appreciate them is more important than ever. If you want business to be better, you have to be better.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses developing strategies for success. Contact her for a complimentary 30-minute session at 225-278-6888 or camimiller54@gmail.com. Use Coaching LPN to reserve your session.
