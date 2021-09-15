Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.