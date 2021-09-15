I once worked for a company that had a good way of helping a remote workforce stay connected. We used a modified Scrum method to ensure that everyone “saw” each other at least once every workday.
Scrum is defined as a framework to manage knowledge work that uses Agile methodology in the Agile framework. It is like a daily short meeting between team members (teams consisting of three to nine members) who divide the work and complete the task within given time iterations called sprints. We used scrum like a huddle each morning, gathering team members together to share their work tasks for that day. We used the Zoom app, a relatively new technology three years ago, to lay eyes on everyone each morning. We shared what we had accomplished the day before, what we planned to accomplish that day, what challenges we anticipated or resources we needed. This knowledge enabled everyone to offer what they had that could help, and then we ended with each person sharing a word of the day and a positive quote. The word of the day not only helped each of us set an intention for that day, but it also helped the team understand the mental state of each member.
If a team member's word was FOCUS, we knew that they might be feeling scattered and could reach out to them to find out what was stressing them out. If their word was patience, we might ask what was trying them that day. If they picked awesome as their word, we would watch for evidence of awesomeness and offer them praise for their achievements. Some team members expanded the word of the day and also selected a word of the year.
If you were to select a word for yesterday, what would it be? Now imagine that it was possible to influence tomorrow by choosing a word. What word would you choose? We are over halfway through the year. What word would define your year thus far? Would you like to change it? I have seen success from people who changed their word of the day. They might change BUSY to PRODUCTIVE, PATIENCE TO COMPASSION, and OPPORTUNITY to GRATITUDE. Not that their original word was negative, but their new word carried a different mood with it. Some other positive words that served my coworkers were: TRUST, PASSION, MINDFULNESS, EXCELLENCE, DRIVE, COURAGE, CONFIDENCE, COMMITMENT, AND ACTION.
We found that our word of the day helped us focus our minds on more than just the task at hand. That word moved us toward purpose, another great word. That one word had power that clarified why we were doing what we were doing.
There is a story of a man walking through a town when he sees a building under construction. Two stonemasons were chipping away with a hammer and chisel at enormous blocks of stone. He walked up to one and said, "What are you doing?" The man answered, "I am trying to shape this stone. This rock is so hard it is dulling my chisel. It will take years to build, and I will probably not live to see it complete." He walked over to where the other man was working and asked, "What are you doing?" The man stopped working and smiled. He looked up at the structure and said, "We are building a cathedral out of some of the most beautiful stone in the land. When it is complete, people will come from around the world to praise God in this beautiful place. They will eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels, and buy crafts made by our children and grandchildren. They will all live better as a result."
Most of us have a word at the end of the day that summarizes our day. It might be positive or negative, but we could summarize our day in one word if asked. Life is going to happen, ready or not. Doesn’t it make sense to set your intention for the day at the beginning of the day?
Our word helps us see beyond the day's task and see the larger world and even into the future. What I like most about the concept of choosing one central word for the day is that amidst the barrage of incoming emails, texts, and a landslide of negative news, identifying my word allows me to make a choice that brings sense to my day and more. It is an easy way of identifying an intention that is possible for me to do no matter how busy or stressed I am, and though it might not be obvious, it is a form of prayer for me. It is my way of saying, here's how I will make more of the day I have been given.
If selecting a word of the day is something you want to try, commit to doing it for the next seven days. Select your word each morning in the shower, while brushing your teeth, or over your morning beverage. If you can, take a little time to think about that word and how it might impact your day. Write it on the calendar or in the notes on your phone. Some people like to write in on a post-it and put it on the rearview mirror in their car (careful not to obstruct visibility) or on their computer monitor to remind them of the word. After doing it for seven days, evaluate how it is working for you. Are the words you choose inspiring? Do they motivate you? Do they help you focus? If you find choosing a word of the day valuable, continue selecting one each day. If you miss a day, get back on track the next day. When you get used to that focus, you will find it easy to select a meaningful word.
I’d love it if you would email me some of your favorite words to the email address below, or just let me know how the word of the day is working for you. I’d love to see what you find inspiring or helpful.
Cami Miller is a business coach and partners with leaders on all levels to develop strategies for success. Contact her at camimiller54@gmail.com.
