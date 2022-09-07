There are many different schools of thought about leadership styles. We knew little about which leadership behaviors yielded positive results until recently. A study of over 3,800 executives identified six distinct leadership styles. The leadership styles identified were coercive, authoritative, affiliative, democratic, pacesetting, and coaching. It is interesting to learn more about these styles and how they affect our companies and those we lead.
The coercive leader is the top-down communicator who makes decisions without consulting employees. They demand immediate compliance. While this style is valuable in a crisis, in most situations it is ineffective.
The authoritative leader is a decision-maker. They mobilize people toward a vision and mission.
The affiliative leader creates harmony and builds strong emotional bonds. This style creates fiercely loyal followers and builds high trust, opening the door to innovation and risk-taking
The democratic leader’s style is also called the “participative style.” This leader often uses input and feedback from the team for decision making.
The pacesetting leader is focused on performance and holds their team accountable to meet their high standards.
The coaching leader assesses the strengths and weaknesses of team members. They coach the team individually and collectively to higher levels of skill, tying the performance of these skills to the company’s goals.
I won’t say much about the coercive leader except, if you are one, you are less effective than you think. “Do what I tell you to do” is not likely to get you the desired results, whether you are talking to a teenager or an employee. The demand for immediate compliance can be vital in the case of a nuclear meltdown or a tsunami. Even in a crisis, however, the impact on employee commitment can be devastating.
The authoritative leader is a decision-maker and supervises workers closely. Leaders who use this style must be careful not to leave employees feeling micromanaged. This leader’s mantra is “Come with me.” These leaders use their emotional intelligence to get buy-in. Their style has the strongest positive impact on employees and the organization. As a change catalyst, authoritative leaders condition change to keep people engaged. The authoritative leader is charismatic, confident, and empathetic. Under the authoritative leader, the average worker has little or no input on the goals set or how work is done. This leadership style is most likely to succeed with an effective reward system. The authoritative leadership style is especially effective when an organization is floundering. This leader’s ability to provide a new vision or clear direction can be critical to a struggling organization’s success.
The affiliative leader’s slogan is “People come first.” These leaders are people-centric and value the individual more than tasks and goals. They value harmony, and it is essential to them that workers are happy. The affiliative leader is skilled at creating strong emotional bonds and the people they lead are fiercely loyal. The trust this style generates has a positive effect on communication. The affiliative leader drives flexibility and opens the doors to innovation and risk-taking. Generous with positive feedback, this leader is a great motivator. Their skilled use of empathy and communication builds a sense of belonging in others. Affiliative leaders not only know and understand their people’s emotions but also openly share their own emotions. They share the credit for success with their employees and reward loyalty. The affiliative leader can mend bridges and rebuild a company damaged by lousy leadership.
On the negative side, the affiliative leader must beware of slackers and those trying to exploit their empathy. They should also guard against employees who might develop an emotional dependence on them. It is also vital that this leader does not shy away from giving negative feedback when it is necessary to confront problems or help an employee grow.
The democratic leader encourages all team members to participate and share ideas. These empowered teams feel valued and considered even though the final say still rests with the leader. The democratic style works best with skilled teams whose members can contribute strongly. Because collaboration takes time, democratic leadership is ineffective when immediate decisions are required, or conflict is high. The democratic leader’s strength is its ability to make people feel heard, which raises morale and keeps it high even when leaders must make unpopular decisions. People under this type of leader tend to be realistic about what their teams can and cannot accomplish. Democratic leadership is most valuable when input from employees is needed to determine action.
A democratic leader stimulates creativity and innovation and create a high degree of employee engagement and trust. The resulting increase in accountability and productivity contributes to an employee’s ownership mentality. These leaders must ensure employees understand that while the input of employees is valued, not all decisions can be made democratically.
The pacesetting leader sets high-performance standards for themselves and others. Although guidelines may be clear in the pacesetter’s head, they often fail to state them clearly. Like the coercive style, leaders should use the pacesetting leadership style sparingly. The pacesetting leader can become obsessed with doing things better and faster. Their unrealistic expectations can negatively impact those around them. The demand for excellence can become so great that it destroys morale, limiting this leader’s ability to develop people. The pacesetting leader gives little or no feedback, but when dissatisfied, they jump in and take control. Failure to offer clear guidance frustrates employees, making it difficult for them to see how their efforts fit into the big picture. Feeling micromanaged, they experience increased stress and a drop in morale. The pacesetter leader can be most successful when employees are competent and self-motivated, needing minimal guidance or direction.
Coaching leaders succeed by setting clear expectations and making their work environments positive and motivating. The coaching leader recognizes their workers’ strengths, weaknesses, and motivations. They use that knowledge to help team members grow, develop, and set better goals. These leaders succeed by setting clear expectations and creating positive, motivating work environments. Coaching leaders impact the business climate with clarity, rewards, recognition, and standards. They excel in developing people for the future. This leaders’ mantra is “try this.” They lead others by offering guidance and encouragement and making recommendations. Their emotional intelligence lies in empathy and self-awareness.
Leaders who have the best results do not rely on one style. They might use a democratic style with a highly skilled team and a coaching style with employees that need development. In Leadership That Gets Results, Daniel Goleman encourages leaders to think of leadership skills like clubs in a golf bag. In the game of business, selecting the right skill for the job is vital.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. You can reach her at camimiller54@gmail.com
