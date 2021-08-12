Daily, I hear someone bemoaning the challenges they are having finding and keeping good people. There is plenty of blame to go around but blame never solved a problem. Not once. A better strategy to deal with the struggle is learning more about the factors and trends affecting the talent market and positioning your company to become an employer of choice.
Record employee losses during and after the shutdown have left few employers untouched. Factors that impact employers are often things over which they have no control, and the results vary, but the outcome is the same.
•Employees are quitting their jobs more than ever.
•The number of people who want to quit is also high – when an employee wants to leave but doesn't, their engagement level can descend to a dangerously low level.
•Job Vacancies are climbing and the time it takes to fill those vacancies is longer
•Short tenure of employment (less than 18 months) is becoming more common
Observers of the workplace are seeing
•An increase in mental health issues, including burnout, anxiety, and depression
•Discomfort over the safety of the workplace (fear of infection)
•Extended benefits that have made it easier to survive without employment
•Changes in specific industries, including healthcare, food service, and hospitality
•More people leaving the workforce to retire or to care for children and elderly.
•Delay in job readiness due to interruption of training or education
Some employers erroneously expect people will come back to work as soon as unemployment payments stop. Even if the pandemic were to end tomorrow, experts estimate it would be at least 6-12 months before the job market would return to the 2019 highs. Expect a trickle, not a flood of people returning to work. And when they do return to work, they will do so with higher expectations than they had before the shutdown.
Employees will no longer be willing to work for whatever they can get. People will be researching their returning to work carefully. They have seen that they can make $16/hour slinging chicken at Popeye’s, so you can be sure that a tedious, minimum wage job with no chance for advancement will not be on their list of considerations. In the new workplace, employers who treat their workers poorly and underpay them will be closing their doors.
If you think, "I can't afford to pay my workers more!" The truth is you are going to pay, one way or another. If you are short-staffed, you will lose sales. Customers will get tired of waiting, and if a lack of trained staff diminishes the quality of your product or services, those customers may not return. Overtime costs will increase, and your current team will soon be overwhelmed as they try to fill the gaps left by unfilled positions. Overwhelm may manifest as mistakes, poor morale, burnout, and increased turnover. In the new economy, taking care of your workers will be critical to the success of an enterprise.
It will be a worker's market for a while. As things reopen, many good workers will be looking for jobs, but the workplace will need to offer them more than in the past. Whatever salary you offer new workers will be your new standard. Don’t expect that when the economy improves, you will be able to drop everyone down to pre-pandemic rates. The workforce is more strongly networked than we have ever seen. Your employees know what your competitors are paying and what they can command in the market.
The latest statistics say that the average person will have twelve jobs in their lifetime and that 32% of people ages 22-44 have considered making a career change within the last year. The average tenure at a job is about four years, but it is lower among Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996). Younger workers want flexible work schedules, lots and lots of feedback, advancement opportunities, and meaningful work. As more Millennials make up the workforce, the contract will change, and the workplace will adjust to meeting the needs of younger workers because by 2022, over 35% of the workforce will be of Millennials.
This new generation is more transactional than previous generations and will not hesitate to ask for what they want, be it more flexibility, more money, or other concessions. Meaningful work is a big motivator for any worker, but the Millennial worker doesn't just desire it; they demand it. It doesn't mean they aren't satisfied unless they are curing cancer, but they need to see that their job matters more than just filling their employer's pockets.
A recent study classified worker priorities as:
1. Mental Health
2. Work-Life Balance
3. Independence and Flexibility
4. A Good Work Environment
Retention is a result of people liking their boss and the people they work with as much as any other factor. Employers have tried many different tactics, from ping pong tables and beer kegs to on-site child-care and a free housekeeper for anyone who works overtime on the weekend. Some incentives are more successful than others, but different populations want different things.
How do you know what your employees want and need? The first step is to ask. Have conversations with your employees. Find out what they like about their job and what they wish were different. Then LISTEN to their answers. You might be surprised at how little it will take to make them happy. A young mom who has trouble getting to work on time because she must put her kids on the bus could benefit from a later start time. Some people prefer to work four – 10-hour days instead of five 8-hour days. The flexibility to run home at lunchtime to let the dog out could be the greatest satisfier for some. For the modern worker, these small concessions can make a substantial difference.
Here are five things that as an employer will make you more attractive to the potential employee:
•Clearly identify what you have to offer as an employer. What are the mission and values of your company? Are those values evident in the workplace? What do you offer employees that is different from other employers? If you don't have a talent brand, consider developing one. It is easier to attract employees than to chase after them.
•Consider more nontraditional ways to fill vacancies. Job sharing, remote workers, and part-time employees can pick up the slack when someone leaves, or workloads increase.
•Have a bench of potential employees. Never stop interviewing. Even if you don't have any vacant positions, make it a point to do at least a couple of interviews every month. If you have identified a few people, you feel would make good employees with your company, you don't have to start from zero should a vacancy arise.
•Don't get complacent. Poaching has become more common, and competitors, customers, and vendors will try to lure your good employees away. Be sure your employees know that you value them and that you appreciate the work they do for you. The more skilled your workers are, the more others will make the effort to piggyback on your hard work of recruiting and selecting them.
•Stay in conversation with them after offering them a job and while they are onboarding. This relationship can be effective if the employee has doubts about whether they made the right decision as they begin their employment. Keeping the lines of communication open will help them be more comfortable with their decision, and if they have any problems during the onboarding process, you can help smooth the way for their successful employment.
If you are not sure whether your workplace is attractive to the workers you want to hire, have someone come in and do a workplace audit. Find out what other companies are doing to increase employee satisfaction and make your workplace an environment where people like to go to work and feel valued.
Caring about your employees, listening to their needs, and the willingness to make the workplace attractive to them can make you an employer of choice in your industry and make your workplace a better place for everyone.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses, developing strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
