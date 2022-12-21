Editor's Note: Cami Miller is traveling for the holidays, here's a rerun from an article she penned in August of this year.
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” Warren Buffett. The definition of reputation is as follows. The general opinion that people have about someone or something. Also, how much respect or admiration someone or something receives, based on past behavior or character. The opinion tends to be held by many and should be carefully protected. Are you Honest? Dependable? Or a person or company that keeps their word? These can all impact how much trust others place in you. Buffett advises people to avoid risking their integrity. Staying true to our values is easy in good times. We must also do so when faced with challenging and stressful situations. Building a strong, positive reputation takes diligent effort. Maintaining a reputation takes as much effort if not more. Buffett began as a paperboy who sold sodas for extra pocket money and became a billionaire with a stellar portfolio and astute ideas. Those who know him describe him as someone who understands the importance of hard work and integrity. Values are important but they are not enough. The people we trust must do what they say they are going to do, in the time frame promised, at the price quoted.
Buffett’s tips for building a strong reputation are:
• Establish trust, rely on the behaviors of transparency and fairness.
• Offer good value and quality products and services.
• Treat people with dignity and respect whether they can help you or not.
• Clear and prompt communication. Delaying difficult conversations often results in damaged reputations.
• Be of service to the community that keeps you in business.
Reputation destroyers to avoid include:
• Failure to follow up. Everyone is busy today. What is your standard for a follow-up? What are your customer's expectations? A company that follows up promptly and keeps its promises is already doing some of the best marketing possible. I would rather pay a little more and get the job done right. If circumstances change, communicate what is happening. If the job turns out to be a lot more than you originally expected, renegotiate. A friend had some repairs done on his home. The contractor was having a problem with a particular aspect of the job and stopped coming to the house. After three weeks, he fired him from the job and hired a new contractor who finished the job in two weeks. Failing to communicate on that job has already cost that contractor over $50,000 in referred work. I love telling people yes, but if I can’t deliver what they want, I turn the job over to someone who can.
• Misrepresentation (and bait and switch). I see a lot of companies that will give a quote to get a job with the expectation of changing the price later. Today someone told me about a company that had agreed to rebuild the soffit. The owner found the contractor pressure washing the concrete on the property without consulting her. Don't stick your hand in your customer’s pocket. When expanding the scope of a project be sure the owner agrees to it. Even if you are not going to charge a fee, make sure to get the approval upfront.
• Being a hypocrite. The office gossip will tell you she hates people who gossip. The contractor criticizes a competitor's failure to meet a deadline but gives a hundred excuses when he misses a deadline. We should have high standards, and we should hold ourselves to those standards first. We tend to be critical of others but see excuses when we commit the same offense. This is called a fundamental attribution error. We think, “She’s lazy, I’m overworked.” We should be as kind to others as we are to ourselves.
• Talking too much. Listen more than you talk. If you find yourself talking too much, stop and ask, what do you think? The philosopher Epictetus wrote, “We have two ears and one mouth so we can listen twice as much as we speak.” My favorite quote on listening is by the playwright Eugene O’Neill, “God gave us mouths that close and ears that don’t…that should tell us something.” The more you listen, the more people will pay attention to you. I once taught a class to a group of operators at a plant. Three of the four men in the class talked a lot, but one man, only spoke when I directed a question to him. Of the four, when the quiet one spoke, everyone’s head turned, and they took to heart what he said. They looked to him as a wise sage. Many skills make people more effective in the workplace, and listening is one of the most important.
Several things are certain to destroy your reputation at work. Remember, when your reputation is destroyed, "All the king’s horses and all the king’s men…" You get the picture! The following reputation killers are all so bad, it is hard for me to rank them. 1. A universal way to ruin your reputation is to take credit for someone else’s work. Give credit where credit is due and never pass up an opportunity to edify someone who has done a great job. People will work hard for you when they know they are going to get credit for their hard work. Nothing makes you look better than having great people working hard for you. 2. Never hide a mistake. Often our first instinct, when we have made a mistake, is to hope no one will notice. But they will, the truth will find you. If you hide a mistake, when the truth does find you, your bosses, colleagues, coworkers, and clients will despise you. Don’t believe me? Think about the damage that coverups created to the reputations of Lance Armstrong, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton. There are hundreds more examples of failed coverups some are happening as you read this article. Some people get away with mistakes, most do not. 3. Failure to complete tasks. While no one is expecting you to be perfect, they are expecting you to do your work. Failure to complete your task can impair another’s ability to complete their work. If you are delayed completing a task, notify those who will be impacted immediately. It will still inconvenience them but letting them know may enable them to keep a delay from becoming a disaster.
As important as personal reputation is, it is even more critical for our companies. Reputation determines how much people trust us. People make buying decisions based on their beliefs and values. Companies should be aware that 58% of people buy brands based on their beliefs and trust. In addition, 64% of people chose where to invest their money based on their beliefs and values. Also important for companies, 60% of people chose a place to work based on their beliefs and values.
Your company’s reputation is its most valuable currency. Many companies ignore the importance of their online reputations. If someone has posted a negative review of your company, don’t ignore it. Select a public or private response as appropriate. If you receive the report of a problem, chances are it has occurred other times that were not reported. Responding honestly to complaints is critical to future success. My favorite complaint response story involves a letter of complaint written by a woman. It ended up on the desk of Herb Kelleher the CEO of Southwest Airlines. She complained that she did not like that there was no first class and no inflight meal. She also complained about the boarding procedure, the lack of assigned seating, the flight attendant's sporty uniforms, and the casual atmosphere. Southwest’s reputation and business strategy were built on all these things. Kelleher took to heart the adage, "you can’t please all the people," and responded with a one-sentence letter. Dear Mrs. Crabapple, We will miss you. Love, Herb.
The best way to protect your reputation is to run your business with honesty and the highest integrity. A consistent and solid reputation is the best defense against negative comments. Negative comments are also less impactful when surrounded by positive comments. Encourage happy customers to post. You might even offer an incentive such as a discount or a gift card. If someone is trying to damage your reputation online, you may need to use an online management company to delete defamatory content. You can build good relationships with your clients by responding to them. Whenever anyone posts a positive comment, respond. “Thank you.” Or “It was a pleasure serving you.” These customer interactions will also make you look good with potential customers. Pay attention to what is being posted about you. You would be surprised at how little some unhappy customers need to forgive.
Guard your reputation, your success depends on it.
Cami Miller is a business coach and works with executives, entrepreneurs, and family businesses to develop strategies for success. She can be reached at camimiller54@gmail.com
