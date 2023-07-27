Amid a years-long effort to tighten building and zoning regulations, the Livingston Parish Council narrowly approved a 12-month moratorium on large residential developments, a proposition that sparked disagreement among local leaders, residents, and business owners for the last several weeks.
This is the second halt in development the council has approved in the last year.
The council passed the moratorium by a 5-4 vote after a four-hour meeting, highlighted by passionate arguments in favor and against.
Supporters said the halt in development would give the council time to tighten its existing building and zoning rules while also allowing it to develop a plan to improve existing infrastructure issues in the fast-growing parish.
Opponents, meanwhile, pointed to the impact another moratorium could have on the local economy, and some questioned the legality. Some also pointed to the ordinances the council passed last year, saying rules to improve development are already in place.
But after much back-and-forth discussion and a failed attempt to send the moratorium ordinance back to committee, it passed by a single vote.
Those voting for the moratorium were council members Shane Mack, Erin Sandefur, John Wascom, Gerald McMorris, and Randy Delatte. Those against were Garry Talbert, Scooter Keen, Jeff Ard, and Tracy Girlinghouse.
Audience members who managed to stay until the end of the meeting — which saw the council go into executive session twice — applauded the outcome.
“This gives the people of Livingston Parish protection while we develop the ordinances that are best for the future of Livingston Parish,” said Mack, who proposed the moratorium.
The approved moratorium halts submittals on new residential developments of at least 50 lots or 100 acres. It also blocks new multi-family developments, such as apartments, after a last-minute amendment.
But unlike the moratorium the council adopted last year, this one does not pertain to commercial development or smaller subdivisions. It is also slated to last 12 months — six times longer than the 60-day moratorium in 2022.
Mack, who represents the Albany-area, stressed that the moratorium would not affect developments that have already been submitted or disrupt the issuance of building permits.
“It does not deny building permits in any way shape or form,” Mack said. “So new subdivisions [over 50 lots or 100 acres], it would apply to. But those that have already been approved and don’t have to come back for a submittal don’t get affected by this moratorium.”
Mack also contended that the pause in new submittals would give the council time to “enhance and strengthen the zoning ordinances and the development ordinances in Livingston Parish.” So far, only four of the nine districts have been zoned, but those zoning maps are in question amid a federal lawsuit filed by the developer of a large subdivision in the Denham Springs area.
“That’s desperately needed,” he said.
But Talbert, who represents the Watson-area, made multiple pointed arguments, calling the chosen figures of 50 lots or 100 acres “the arbitrary,” saying the moratorium doesn’t have a specified goal, and questioning if the council can adopt a moratorium that exceeds their terms. The nine-person council is expected to have at least five new members in January.
“There are just a lot of issues, and that’s why I want to defer,” said Talbert, whose proposal to send it back to committee was voted down.
In May 2022, the council issued a 60-day moratorium as leaders ushered in a slew of new building regulations aimed at controlling development. Months after the moratorium ended, the council began adopting zoning maps, with Districts 1, 5, 7, and 8 zoned.
But the validity of those maps remains up for debate after the developer of a proposed 2,000-lot subdivisions claimed in a federal lawsuit he was unfairly targeted in one district’s zoning map.
Ascension Properties owner Chris Ingram argued in a lawsuit that six council members overstepped their authority when they approved the District 5 map, saying they ignored both state law and the parish’s home rule charter. District 5 encompasses the area south of Denham Springs, where Deer Run is being built.
Though the suit focuses on the District 5 map, the developer suggested the other three zoning maps may have also been unlawfully approved. That assertion has been backed by the parish attorney and parish president, who both suggested the council may need to restart the zoning process.
The council has yet to rescind its approved zoning maps but has taken other steps to ensure the process is done correctly moving forward. In May, the council agreed to contract Villavaso & Associates, an urban planning firm, to complete the parish’s zoning. Council members also agreed to work with Steven Irving, a specialized attorney who will provide legal services.
The ordinance will now head to Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who will either approve it or veto it. If the ordinance is not signed or vetoed by the parish president in 10 days, “it shall be considered adopted,” according to the parish's code of ordinances.
