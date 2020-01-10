It was a short message.
But a direct one.
On Friday, Jan. 10 Cafe Americain in Juban Crossing announced via their Facebook page that they would serve their last meals this weekend, and would be closed officially on Monday, Jan. 13.
The restaurant, which opened just before Valentine's Day in 2018, did not make it two years in the shopping center. It was recently announced at a parish council meeting that the development missed their annual bond payment by $655,000, as sales slowed in the area.
A difference the developer, Creekstone Properties, covered.
Bryan Blackledge, owner of Cafe Americain, had envisioned 15,000 - 20,000 residents in the Juban Crossing area within five years. Unfortunately, he won't get to see it.
The restaurant had started to see low turnout in recent months. Social media and review comments suggested that the bar and outdoor seating was "great," but several reviewers found that the food quality did not live up to Blackledge's Cafe Americain in Baton Rouge.
The 8,500 square foot restaurant had a 3,000-square foot kitchen and could seat up to 200 guests, with a 50-person private room available as well.
It is unknown at this time if a potential lessee is available, or if the property will hit market.
