It’s being billed as the biggest concert in Livingston Parish’s history — and organizers feel certain it’ll live up to the hype.

This weekend, some of country music’s biggest names will descend on Denham Springs for the Cajun Country Jam’s first Memorial Day Festival, a two-day showcase that is expected to draw thousands from across the south and beyond.

Featuring a full slate of national and local country music stars, the two-day event runs May 27-28 at North Park.

“This will be the biggest concert ever in Livingston Parish,” tourism director Eric Edwards recently said.

Headlined by Travis Tritt and Scott McCreery, the Memorial Day Festival will also feature nationally-known performers Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny. Others taking the stage include the Chase Tyler Band, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Bailey, and Thomas Cain.

In addition, country music icon Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in a ceremony Saturday night.

Tickets, pit passes, and mandatory parking passes for the festival can still be purchased by visiting www.thecajuncountryjam.com.

When announcing the festival months ago, local radio personality and Cajun Country Jam producer Scott Innes said the concert was going to “put Livingston Parish and all of Louisiana in primetime.”

The Cajun Country Jam, the event’s presenter that has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, has promoted the Memorial Day Festival across the south, but word has reached much further: Promoter Colbi Rosenthal recently told The News that tickets have been sold as far away as Delaware and Pennsylvania.

“We’ve put in a solid year of work into this and putting it all together,” Rosenthal said. “It’s gonna be huge. It just makes a difference whenever you bring in high-caliber artists like we have. People will travel.”

Innes has also said the concert will feature “the biggest stage ever built in Livingston Parish.”

“This is going to be a really big show, for Livingston Parish and all of the state,” Innes previously said.

The event will kick off Saturday, May 27, with Tritt, 60, capping off the night. A chart-topper with five No. 1 hits, Tritt has 11 studio albums under his belt — which have led to two Grammy awards, four CMA awards, 20 top-10 hits, and millions in career album sales.

Tritt is also dubbed a member of “The Class of ‘89,” which includes country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who all dominated the charts in the 1990s.

Prior to Tritt’s performance, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame will officially welcome Travis, one of country music’s biggest stars of all-time, into the sacred group.

With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Travis has recorded 20 studio albums and charted more than 50 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 16 that reached the No. 1 position.

Inducted in 2016 into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis’ trophy case includes seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors.

Shenandoah, which goes on stage before Tritt, will help with the induction and perform several of Travis’ hits. Others scheduled to perform Saturday are the Chase Tyler Band, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, Abby Leigh, and Kendall Shaffer.

The festival will close with McCreery, 29, taking the stage Sunday, May 28. A North Carolina native who rose to fame after winning the 10th season of “American Idol,” McCreery’s career started fast when he became both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

McCreery, who already has five No. 1 songs from five studio albums, will headline a day of younger artists that’ll include Bear Bailey, Thomas Cain, Tyler Braden, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

VIP parking will open each day at 11 a.m. and at noon for general parking, according to Rosenthal. The gates for the show will open at 1:30 p.m. for VIPs and 2 p.m. for general admission.

People are allowed to bring items such as chairs, blankets, and small umbrellas, but ice chests will not be permitted. A list of rules can be found by clicking here.

All of the general parking passes will enter the park at Lockhart Road, while VIPs will enter off Eden Church Road. Rosenthal said the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will assist with traffic and security.

For more information, visit www.thecajuncountryjam.com or check out the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.

Below is the current schedule of performers:

Saturday, May 27

3 p.m. - Nelson Blanchard

3:30 p.m. - Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, Abby Leigh

4:30 p.m. - Chase Tyler Band

6 p.m. - Kendall Shaffer

8 p.m. - Shenandoah

10 p.m. Travis Tritt

Note: Shenandoah to induct special guest, Randy Travis, into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

Sunday, May 28

4 p.m. - Bear Bailey

5 p.m. - Thomas Cain

7 p.m. - Tyler Braden

8:30 p.m. - Mitchell Tenpenny

10 p.m. - Scotty McCreery