Blue Line Roasting, a California-based company that supports the families of fallen or injured police officers, will donate 50 percent of all sales this weekend to Nick Tullier, the former sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured in a Baton Rouge shooting in July 2016.

Half of the sales collected July 24-26 will go toward “critical care equipment” for Tullier, a native of Denham Springs who now receives regular medical treatment at a hospital in Houston.

People can place their coffee or merchandise orders by visiting www.bluelineroasting.com.

“Sheriff Deputy Nick Tullier (Baton Rouge) is still in need of critical care equipment that medical insurance will not cover,” Blue Line Roasting said in a statement. “BLR is donating 50% of ALL sales site-wide from July 24-26. Let’s work together to show Nick we still stand with him.

The fundraiser was shared on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 60,000 followers regularly updated on Tullier’s condition and any fundraisers being held for him.

This is the second time Blue Line Roasting, owned and operated by a law enforcement officer, has reached out to help Tullier.

“Go and help Nick by buying some coffee!” the post on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page read. “It’s really good!”

Tullier, a former deputy in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, received critical injuries on the morning of July 17, 2016, when shooter Gavin Long opened fire on law enforcement.

The gunman had traveled to Baton Rouge following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling a few weeks earlier. The death of Sterling, a Black man, ignited nationwide protests about police brutality.

Tullier was critically wounded in the attack on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, while three other law enforcement officers – Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald along with East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola – were killed. Two other officers were wounded in the attack, though Tullier suffered the most serious injuries of all.

Tullier remains paralyzed and has since relocated with his family to Houston. His father, James, said Tullier is considered a paraplegic but has been able to move his feet and toes “with great concentration and effort.”

In a Facebook post Friday morning, James asked people to refrain from sending “cards/letters/packages to our Houston, TX, address until further notice.”

Last week, law enforcement agencies across the state honored Tullier and the other officers involved in the shooting to mark the four-year anniversary of the attack.