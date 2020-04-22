It was a rough start to the day for the distributor that handles McDonald's restaurant food delivery for much of the southeast.
As well as the railroad that owns much of the track crossing through Livingston Parish.
A Martin Brower 18-wheeler was struck by a Canadian National train at roughly 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning as the truck was trying to exit Walker's Industrial Park onto Highway 190, near Highway 1024.
The truck was carrying the aforementioned McDonald's food products.
No injuries were reported, however traffic was congested through the 9 a.m. hour. Walker police reports that the roads are now open, but some congestion remains.
The industrial park's secondary entrance on the eastern side of the property has yield signs and railroad crossing warnings at Canadian National's line, but is not lit and has no guard rails.
