WALKER - A collapsed culvert led to a complete fall out of a roadway just north of Walker.
Cane Market Road, just west of Spring Lake Subdivision, has been shut down according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Details are still forthcoming, and an estimated time of reopening is still unavailable at this time.
Detours are LA Highway 447, Perkins Road, or Percy Young Road according to the Sheriff.
