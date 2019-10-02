BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC), in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), is launching a major survey this week of how people travel across the greater Baton Rouge region.
As the region’s population continues to grow and challenges like traffic congestion increase, transportation planners need to collect current travel data to inform future transportation investments and prioritize improvements. Thousands of households across the five-parish region (Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge) are expected to participate from September – November of this year. Randomly selected households will be invited to participate by mailed invitation.
Invited households have the option to complete the survey online, by phone, or through a smartphone app developed by the project consultants, RSG. When complete, this survey will help the region plan for a more efficient future transportation system.
“We’re surveying a very large sample to ensure that our results are accurate,” said Capital Region Metropolitan Planning Organization Chair and West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley L. Berthelot, Jr. “Elected officials, city and county planners and engineers will all benefit from this information.”
“We need input from as many residents throughout the Capital Region as possible to help us make informed decisions for the future of our transportation infrastructure. Our main goal is to move people and goods safely and efficiently now and into the future,” said Jamie Setze, Executive Director of the Capital Region Metropolitan Planning Organization.
For more information, please visit the study website: capitalregionsurvey.com
