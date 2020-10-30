Captain Lamar Davis has been promoted to Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday morning.
Davis replaces outgoing Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves, who is retiring after 30 years with Louisiana State Police, effective Friday. Reeves’ leadership has recently been called into question over the death of Ronald Greene at the hands of troopers back in 2019, though Edwards has stated that Reeves informed him of his retirement last year.
In a statement, Edwards said Davis “has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues.” The governor also credited Davis for accepting the position during a challenging time for Louisiana, which is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic while also recovering from a record-breaking hurricane season.
“I am confident that he will continue to lead this agency with the utmost professionalism and highest standards in order to protect the public’s safety,” Edwards said.
A member of the U.S. Army who has served active duty and the Louisiana National Army Guard, Davis joined Louisiana State Police in 1998 and has a background in all aspects of law enforcement.
Davis’ previous assignments include Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence, Gaming Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Legislation, Research and Policy.
Before being employed by Louisiana State Police, Davis served as a Department of Public Safety Police Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, and a Louisiana Department of Corrections Officer.
“I truly appreciate Governor Edwards for the opportunity presented with this appointment and I am humbled by his confidence,” Davis said in a statement. “I recognize there are challenges ahead and, rest assured, we will be purposeful moving forward. My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally.
“I look forward to working daily on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve. I am grateful to Colonel Reeves for his over 30 years of service to the Louisiana State Police with the last three and a half as Superintendent and wish he and his family well in retirement.”
Davis, a native of Baton Rouge, received his undergraduate degree from Southern University Baton Rouge and masters from Southern University New Orleans. Captain Davis is married and they have one son.
