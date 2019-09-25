WALKER - Residents of Herring Lane in Walker had a surprise Wednesday morning.
An SUV caught fire September 25 outside a modular home on the street, the cause of which is still under investigation.
First responders from Fire Protection District 4 entered the scene to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported at the time of the fire, and no further damage was recorded outside of the vehicle.
