Live Oak High School Instructor Billy Doiron and Albany High School Instructor Hoyt Ponder have been awarded the Award of Excellence from the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, Inc., (GBRIA) for their efforts in workforce development through their schools’ Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs.
The awards were presented during the GBRIA’s Workforce Development Awards Banquet, which was held Aug. 31 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.
“Our CTE program provides a multitude of opportunities for our students to enter their career paths and the workforce ready,” said Live Oak High School Principal Beth Jones, adding that construction is currently underway to build a new STEM Center on the campus.
“Mr. Doiron is committed to improving this program to give every student a jumpstart on a successful career after high school,” Jones said. “We are very appreciative of the work that is done by GBRIA, for its recognition of efforts at the high school level, and for Performance Contractors’ nomination of Mr. Doiron in recognition of his contributions to our program’s success.”
Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara thanked EXCEL Contractors for nominating Ponder for the award.
“We are most appreciative of our industry partners, and especially for EXCEL Contractors, for working with our CTE program to open up exciting opportunities for our students,” Lacara said.
“I would also like to congratulate Mr. Ponder on the hard work and dedication he shows with our students and for Albany High School,” Lacara added.
The GBRIA is a non-profit 501 (c)(6) association. Members and partner organizations include more than 50 industrial plant facilities and over 100 industrial contractors and suppliers located in the River Parishes between St. Landry and St. Bernard Parish.
“The GBRIA Craft Workforce Development Awards acts as both an awards and benchmarking program,” according to the GBRIA website. “This program was developed in 2007 through a joint effort of GBRIA’s Contractor Workforce Development Committee, Board of Directors, and local contractors. The program has been designed to promote best practices to improve the skills and retention of craft personnel in the region and to recognize and reward contractors, member plants, schools, educators, and other individuals who contribute to recruitment, assessment, training, career path education and retention efforts.”
GBRIA’s Craft Workforce Development Awards offers awards for the following groups: General Construction & Maintenance; Civil and Structural Contractors; Specialty Trade Hard Craft; Specialty Trade Soft Craft; Technical Support; Other Specialty Contractors; High Schools and Individual Champions. These awards support one of GBRIA’s strategic objectives to ensure access to a competitive and skilled company and contract workforce.
