There's still room in the market for a family grocery store - and Carter's proves it.
Established in 1983, Carter's has expanded over the years to six stores across Livingston Parish including two in Denham Springs, and one each in Walker, Livingston, Albany, and Springfield.
Now, the chain will be creating a new location in north Denham Springs after the construction of a roundabout at the corner of Cockerham and Lockhart road absorbed some of the store's parking space.
Stan Cain, one of Carter's family members and owners, said that the old store at that location simply couldn't handle the traffic. They wanted to find a new location after is was determined that expansion in the current spot was not an option.
"We'll keep the location at Cockerham and Lockhart, probably lease it," Cain said to the News. "It's where (Carter's) started, we aren't going to let it go."
The new store will be 31,000 square feet, or nearly twice the size as the old store, and will feature a larger bakery, deli and meat department. Plans also show a covered parking area on the side of the building which, according to Cain, will be used for a grocery pickup system Carter's is developing for customers.
The larger location will also expand staff to nearly 50, up from roughly 30.
Cain thanked the Hand family, long-time Carter's customers, for the opportunity to purchase the land for their new location. The move will also put Carter's inside the city limits of Denham Springs, offering a boost to the city's economy.
The new development doesn't stop there, though. Seeing opportunity, plans call for a large parking lot that has at least three other tenant spots within the plans. The development would surround Northside Pharmacy and Dollar General, and would touch the FPD5 station.
The Carter's family is looking at a September start date for construction of the development, with work expected to take anywhere from 9 to 12 months.
