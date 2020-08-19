Laine Hardy was back in front of a national audience.
The Livingston Parish native and 2019 American Idol winner performed his newest single “Tiny Town” during an airing of “Huckabee” on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).
A music and talk show filmed in Trinity Music City in Nashville, “Huckabee” is hosted by former Arkansas governor and conservative commentator Mike Huckabee.
Hardy’s appearance on “Huckabee” is available to stream on Huckabee.TV, along with an exclusive live performance of his earlier single, “Ground I Grew Up On.”
“Had a blast at Huckabee this past weekend!” Hardy wrote on social media.
To see Hardy’s performance, click here.
