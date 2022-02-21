Catch this aerial video of first responders finding elderly man who went missing Friday

An all-out search ended in storybook fashion Friday night when first responders successfully found a 93-year-old man whom family reported as missing earlier in the day.
Several first responder agencies assisted in the search for Donald Slater, who was reported missing in the Juban Crossing area around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Slater was found a couple hours after the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert, which is used to identify and locate missing adults with a mental impairment, including Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Following the successful search and rescue, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released drone footage of first responders coming into contact with Slater, who previously went missing in December 2021 but was found shortly after in a neighboring parish.
In the two-minute black-and-white clip, deputies can be seen coming into contact with Slater, who appears to be lying facedown on the ground in a wooded area. Upon reaching Slater, one of the deputies gives the elderly man his jacket to combat that night’s cold temperatures. Others eventually reach Slater and assist the man out of the woods.
Ard said he wanted to share the video because it “speaks volumes.”
“My deputies work so hard day in and day out. And, they work together…well,” Ard said. “This video shows their compassion and great teamwork. In the video, I felt the relief when contact was made, the kindness when one gave the coat off of the back and how everyone surrounded our resident to provide warmth, comfort & safety.”
Ard expressed his appreciation to several first responder agencies, including Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5, the Cajun Navy, LPSO drone operators, LPSO IT, Livingston Parish Air Patrol, and “numerous LPSO deputies & volunteers.”
“And, thanks to all of you who stayed up with us through the search & helped share information,” Ard said.
To view the video, click here.
