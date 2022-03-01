Catch this video of an LPSO deputy’s encounter with a squirrel
A routine traffic stop had one deputy in the fight of his life — against a leaping squirrel.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released a humorous video on its social media feeds this week, showing a squirrel jumping on an unsuspecting deputy one recent night.
During a traffic stop that ultimately led to an arrest, a deputy opens a car door on the passenger side, the video shows. Little did the deputy know, however, that a squirrel was inside, ready to pounce.
And pounce it did.
The deputy flails wildly as the squirrel runs across his back and shoulders. Meanwhile, another deputy tries — unsuccessfully — to swat the animal away, though he made sure to keep a safe distance.
The encounter was captured by the deputy’s dash cam, and the sheriff’s office released footage to its 72,000 Facebook followers Monday night and again Tuesday morning. The 30-second clip includes the confrontation in real time and slow motion, giving viewers a better glimpse of the “squirrelly situation.”
“Sheriff Ard confirms neither LPSO deputies nor squirrels were harmed,” the post said, adding that the squirrel was returned to its cage.
To view the video on the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, click here.
