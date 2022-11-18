Nearly four months after purchasing one of the most historic buildings in Livingston Parish, the owners of Cavalier House Books are ready to open.

The locally-owned bookstore will hold its grand re-opening at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

Still located in the Denham Springs Antique Village, the bookstore’s new address is 114 N. Range Avenue.

“It's been a good deal of sweat and quite a few late nights, but we are extremely excited to invite everyone to our grand re-opening!” owners John and Michelle Cavalier said via social media.

John and Michelle Cavalier started their business inside their home in 2005 before moving to the Denham Springs Antique Village 13 years ago. The bookstore offers a variety of new and used titles as well as other services, such as educator discounts, community events, bulk orders, and book trades, according to its website.

After leasing their previous location, the bookstore owners purchased their “forever home” in July when they bought the former Crowder Antiques building, which had been in operation for more than 20 years.

The purchase gave John and Michelle Cavalier possession of a nearly century-old building — and one of only a dozen local sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation it received in 2015.

The building used to house the Brown Hotel and Café, which William F. Brown built in 1927, according to the National Archives Catalog. Brown, a wealthy businessman who contributed to the city’s early industrial and commercial development, built the hotel using money he made from his oar company.

After the hotel closed, the two-story building was used as law offices, a department store, and an antique store.

Starting Friday, it’ll officially serve as a bookstore.

The grand re-opening will also be a book launch for “Rebel Bayou,” a historical fiction novel written by professors of history Samuel and Sarah Hyde.

For more information on Cavalier House Books, visit www.cavalierhousebooks.com or call (225) 664-2255.

Below are some picture of the new bookstore: