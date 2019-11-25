The U.S. Census Bureau is working hard to try and make sure their next record is as accurate as possible.
After visiting with the parish council and working with the group to try and secure a liaison with the parish, the bureau visited the city of Denham Springs to seek help, as well.
The bureau's representative cut the chase - alerting the council that bureau workers received $15 an hour for their services, which were 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during weekdays, and on Sundays.
"That's when people are at home," he said.
There are opportunities to earn more money than that in supervisor positions, he added.
The U.S. Census Bureau needs 10,500 workers from Evangeline Parish to Tangipahoa Parish in an attempt to secure the most accurate census results possible. Those results go a long way for all locations, the representative said, especially in seeking money through the federal government and through grants.
Specifically, census responses can affect:
- Infrastructure construction
- School funding
- Disaster recovery
- Bond availability
- Grant availability
The census will not begin asking for responses until 2020, but the effort to find workers has already begun. You can apply for a job with the census through the link below.
