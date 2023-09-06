CenterWell Senior Primary Care is now offering seniors in select Georgia and Louisiana locations access to quality, personalized primary care in their homes through its new CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere program. Primary Care Anywhere builds on capabilities gained through the early 2023 acquisition of Heal, an organization focused on delivering primary care in the home.
CenterWell’s new in-home primary care gives patients the choice to receive the care they need from the comfort and privacy of their residence. CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere is available for patients in Atlanta, Savannah and Columbus in Georgia, and Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana.
A team of board-certified clinicians ensure patients will receive routine primary care services they’d normally get in a doctor’s office, such as blood draws, vaccinations, and prescription management. Patients pay the same amount for their co-pay whether they choose care in their homes or in a primary care center.
“We know that improving health outcomes goes beyond traditional clinical settings,” said Dr. Vivek Garg, Chief Medical Officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care. “When we meet patients where they are, we build better connections and can tailor their care to address environmental factors that impact their health. Primary Care Anywhere brings the comprehensive, whole-person care we provide in our centers to patients at home. They can expect the same integrated care teams who keep them at the center of everything we do.”
CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, CenterWell Senior Primary Care delivers care to more than 272,000 seniors in more than 250 centers across 12 states, with plans to add 30-50 new centers per year through 2025. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has integrated the capabilities of home-based primary care provider, Heal, after acquiring it in January 2023.
The continued expansion of primary care services through new offerings and capabilities, especially those that create omni-channel ways to bring senior-focused primary care to more seniors – including Primary Care Anywhere, reflects CenterWell’s commitment to seniors and their evolving needs, according to Reneé Buckingham, President of CenterWell Senior Primary Care.
“Our integrated care model is unique,” Buckingham said. “Our multi-disciplinary team approach allows our clinicians to spend more time with our patients to address their acute, chronic and social determinant needs – both in our centers and in patients’ homes. I am excited to announce the launch of CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere, and we will continue to drive healthcare transformation in a way that enhances the doctor/patient experience for seniors. We know that time is valuable, so we’ll continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of our patients – giving them more time back to do what they love with the ones they love.”
Patients in Savannah, Columbus, Baton Rouge and New Orleans are currently offered primary care in their homes. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has planned center openings in 2024 for the Louisiana locations, and current and prospective patients will then be able to choose if they receive primary care services in the centers or their homes.
CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Primary Care Anywhere accept patients with many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as patients who have Original Medicare. For more information on CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere, visit CenterWellPrimaryCareAnywhere.com, and for CenterWell Senior Primary Care, visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.
About CenterWell
CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.
