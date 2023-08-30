On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the Leadership Livingston Class of 2024 was announced. The class was presented to over 200 attendees at the Annual State of Livingston Parish Address.
Prior to the luncheon event, the class was introduced to each other through a meet and greet type event and program orientation.
“We are looking forward to this 12th cohort of the Leadership Livingston Program," said April Wehrs, CEO and Director of the Livingston Parish Chamber. "It is always an exciting time as the new class begins with endless possibilities and promise. As with every class, we are looking forward to the accomplishments of this class and their impact to our communities as ambassadors and agents of action.“
Members of the class are taken through a 10-month program where they are introduced to various topics. The program is hands on where class members travel to various locations throughout the parish.
In addition, the program has a community project component where members are tasked with researching an issue or problem and helping to solve it. Past classes have been involved in projects from smaller projects to very large ones like the Albany Playground, French Settlement Playground, and the First Responders Monument. All projects help to bring awareness to the entity or area they serve.
Twenty five class members were announced and include:
Lauren Barnes, LP Chamber; Rebecca Braun, The Family Village; Brad Cascio, Attorney, District Attorney’s Office; Drake Cowart, Forte & Tablada; LaDonna Darden, Bank of Zachary; Molly Darouse, D.R. Horton; John Hill, The Sunset Hill Event Venue; Jennifer Knapps, Landmark Bank; Theresa Juban, Denham Springs City Ward Court; Shellie Jones, Our Lady of the Lake Physicians Group; Reynold Lagarrigue, First Guaranty Bank; Zachary Lewis, Our Lady of the Lake Livingston; Chad McGovern, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Also, Amanda Morse, North Oaks Health System; Tammy Payton, City of Walker; David Piper, Essential Credit Union; Brandy Robertson, Brandy Robertson State Farm; Kyla Robertson, Livingston Parish Library; Aaron Robinson, Blount General Contractors; Holly Rogers, Rogers Service Group; Michele Savoy, Holmes Building Materials; Rachelle Sibley, Florida Parishes Human Services Authority; Michael Templeton, TWRU CPA’s; Nancy Tomasich, Infinity Financial Advisors; and Kym Hymel, Livingston Parish Government.
In addition to sponsoring an applicant of the program, the entire class is sponsored by North Oaks Health System – 12th year; First Guaranty Bank – 11th year, City of Walker – 3rd year, Holmes Building Materials – 3rd year; and Florida Parishes Human Services Authority.
About Leadership Livingston: Leadership Livingston is a community leadership program. The program is designed to engage participants in community dynamics and inspire action to make Livingston Parish better. Leadership Livingston is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
